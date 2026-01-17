Subway returns to St Kitts with official opening set for today at Port Zante

The international sandwich franchise opens to the public today at 8 a.m. at its new Port Zante location, operating within the Champions Restaurants and Lounge complex.

St Kitts and Nevis: American multinational fast-food restaurant franchise Subway is all set to open its doors to the citizens of St Kitts after an absence of seven years. According to the information, earlier it opened in St Kitts in 2004 and closed in 2019 but is officially back once again.

The international sandwich franchise said that it is all set to open its doors to the general public today (January 17, 2026) at 8 am at its new location inside Port Zante. The restaurant will be operating from the Champions Restaurants and Lounge complex.

The return of Subway marks a notable moment for St. Kitts’ food and beverage sector, particularly in the high-traffic Port Zante area which serves as a major hub for cruise tourism and local commerce.

According to the new owner of this franchise, the reopening of Subway represents a fresh beginning for the brand in St Kitts and Nevis. Reportedly, a team of nine local employees underwent intensive training over the last several days to prepare for the grand launch today which further underscores the commitment of the new franchise towards local employment and service standards.

Taking to Facebook, Subway confirmed that all hiring positions are filled currently and added, “We are so excited to announce our official opening on 17th, January 2026 at 8am. On behalf of the team we are happy to serve you.”

Subway first entered the St. Kitts market in 2004 and became a familiar fast-food option for residents and visitors alike. However, the previous franchise that was located at the corner of Victoria Road and Cayon Street in Basseterre ceased its operations in October 2019 with its final day of business on October 16, 2019.

The new franchise owner has this time made it clear that there is no relationship whatsoever with the former franchise holder and highlighted that the Port Zante location represents an entirely new operation under new ownership and management.

With its reopening, Subway joins a growing list of international brands re-establishing a presence in St. Kitts and it further signals renewed confidence in the local economy and the island’s tourism-driven commercial landscape.

The development has sent a wave of happiness among the locals with several of them taking to Facebook to say that they have been waiting for a while now. “I’ve been waiting here on Canyon Street for quite a while now,” said All Jolly while another said, “That’s Great.”