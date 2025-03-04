Trinidad Calypso Monarch 2025: Fans say Yung Bredda was ‘robbed’ of crown as Francis wins
Tuesday, 4th March 2025
Trinidad and Tobago: As Helon Francis wins the 2025 edition of Trinidad and Tobago Calypso Monarch, locals have expressed their dis-satisfaction saying that the 3rd position holder Yung Bredda was robbed of the crown.
Akhenaton 'Yung Bredda' Lewis performed ‘We Rise’ in position number five in the Calypso Monarch final at the Dimanche Gras show at the Queen's Park Savannah.
Bredda, who has recently rose to fame, was a fan favourite and people are taking to Facebook to say that, “He should have been the king.” A user named Loughton Sargeant said, “I totally agree. I looked at the show and thought he out performed everyone. But that’s how it goes sometimes with judging these events.”
People also highlighted that Bredda is set to perform at the highly anticipated St Kitts Music Fest in June 2025 noting that he was more deserving of the Calypso Monarch crown.
Notably, this was the winner Helon Francis’ 2nd title since his maiden in 2018. Helon Francis sang ‘To Whom It May Be’ which was a heartfelt message to the next Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago that is scheduled to be elected in the next general election later this year.
The winner walked away with a cash prize of $700,000 and a brand new KGM Torres while the second place was bagged by Kurt Allen the “Last Badjohn of Calypso” and the defending champion Machel Montano secured the 5th place.
Meanwhile, following the competition, Sea Lots resident Yung Bredda was seen celebrating with his neighbours, all of whom were seen dancing and vibing on the electrifying beats in celebration of his 3rd place at the Calypso Monarch.
Bredda rose to fame during pandemic with his Youtube live videos and his recent release ‘Greatest Bend Over’ on Youtube also garnered huge attention from across the Caribbean region.
The video has gained 32,000 likes and 4,882,618 views within just three months of its release and people lauded him by saying that he dropped the most different kind of soca.
Complete Results of Calypso Monarch 2025
1st Helon Francis
2nd Kurt Allen
3rd Yung Bredda
4th Karene Asche
5th Machel Montano
6th Chucky Gordon
7th Duane Ta’zyah O’Connor
8th Terri Lyons
9th Rikki Jai
10th Squeezy Rankin
11th Roslyn
12th Twiggy
