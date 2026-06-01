Virgin Atlantic flight to Jamaica diverted to Ireland after mid-air engine issue

Flight VS165 from London Heathrow to Montego Bay was diverted to Shannon Airport after passengers reported a loud bang and suspected engine trouble over the Atlantic Ocean.

Jamaica: A Virgin Atlantic flight bound to land in Jamaica made an unexpected stop in Ireland on Saturday due to engine trouble as the plane was crossing over the Atlantic Ocean.

Flight VS165 departed from London Heathrow at 4:04 pm (UK time) for Montego Bay with 241 passengers and 12 crew members on board. About three hours into the flight, the passengers reported a loud sound from the aircraft before the captain informed them that the flight would be diverted.

The Airbus A330-900 altered its course to head for Shannon Airport in western Ireland, where it landed safely at 9:24 pm (local time). Emergency services were positioned on the ground as a precaution, but no injuries were reported.

Jamaican attorney-at-law Yushaine Morgan was also present in the flight. He described hearing a loud bang three, followed by the smell of smoke in the cabin. "The captain announced that there was an engine failure and that we would have to divert," he said.

The travelers remained calm and followed the instructions from the crew. "There was no screaming. There was no chanting; people just remained calm and the pilot did what he needed to do to take us in," said Morgan.

According to aviation authorities, the aircraft experienced an issue with the right engine while cruising over the Atlantic Ocean. The flight was about 440 nautical miles west of Shannon at cruising altitude when the crew reduced power to that engine and chose to divert to the flight to Ireland.

After the landing, passengers stayed at the airport for a few hours, while Virgin Atlantic arranged alternative travel plans. The airline also sent a replacement aircraft to Ireland to return passengers to London Heathrow.

Virgin Atlantic apologized for the disruption and said that the affected customers were offered hotel accommodation and assistance with rebooking to affected customers.

The spokesman of the Virgin Atlantic airline said, “We sincerely apologise for the disruption to our customers' journey, and our teams are in contact with them to discuss their options which include rebooking or a refund.”

The delay affected many travelers heading to Jamaica. Some passengers were rescheduled to other flights, while some faced even more extended delays due to limited seat availability.

"When we got to the hotel, how the Jamaicans came together to assist each other in rebooking, because of course, some people aren't app savvy or tech savvy and didn't know what to do," said Jamaican attorney-at-law.

The passengers were relieved that the flight landed safely despite the unexpectedness of the situation.