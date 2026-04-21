Saint Lucia: LPG prices jump by up to $25 amid global oil disruption 

Government has increased LPG prices from Monday, raising the 100 lb cylinder from $238.50 to $263.50 and bulk LPG from $2.26 to $2.51 per pound.

Saint Lucia: The government of Saint Lucia has announced major changes to the prices of Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), with the prices going up this time. The increase in prices comes amid continued impact of global oil market disruptions on domestic energy costs.

According to the information from the government, from Monday onwards, consumers will see a notable increase in larger LPG categories. The price of the 100 lb LPG cylinder has increased from $238.50 to $263.50 while bulk LPG has risen from $2.26 to $2.51 per pound.

These increases stand in contrast to smaller household cylinders with the 20 lb and 22 lb cylinders remaining unchanged at $34.00 and $38.00 respectively.

Meanwhile, motorists will not experience any change at the pump. Gasoline and diesel prices have been maintained at $3.52 per litre while kerosene remains steady at $2.12 litre.

Despite the increase in LPG prices, the government has underscored its continued intervention through subsidies. For this pricing cycle, the 100 lb cylinder is subsidised at $86.69 per cylinder while bulk LPG carries a subsidy of $0.87 per pound.

Subsidies on smaller cylinders also remain significant with $36.04 for the r the 20 lb cylinder and $39.04 for the 22 lb cylinder. Officials noted that without these measures, consumers would face substantially higher costs with a 20 lb cylinder potentially exceeding $70.

Additional support continues for other fuel categories such as diesel which carries a subsidy of $2.34 per imperial gallon and kerosene at $8.61 per imperial gallon.

The government stated that these measures are part of ongoing efforts to protect households from external shocks, especially amid continued uncertainty in global energy markets. The next fuel price review is scheduled for May 11, 2026 when further adjustments are expected depending on international trends.