Belize: 40-year-old man shot dead in Orange Walk Town

Police say Jose Luis Sosa Sr., known as “Bones”, was fatally shot inside his rented accommodation in Orange Walk Town, while the gunman fled the scene on a motorcycle.

Belize: A 40-year-old man recognised as Jose Luis Sosa Sr., also known by the nickname “Bones”, was killed in a shooting incident in Orange Walk Town during the early hours of Sunday, September 13, 2026. Based on the initial reports circulating in connection with the incident.

The reported armed attack took place in the Baeza Alley region at around 1:10 a.m. Sosa was reported to be inside the building where he had rented accommodation during which a gunman opened fire against him.

Preliminary information reveals that the gunman fired multiple shots at Sosa before escaping the incident scene. The attacker was dressed in dark clothing and wearing a helmet before fleeing the crime area on a motorcycle following the shooting.

Sosa suffered several gunshot wounds and was rushed to the Northern Regional Hospital for emergency medical treatment. He was later confirmed dead at the hospital at around 1:30 a.m., based on the initial report.

Investigators and police personnel immediately responded to the shooting incident area. Initial accounts reveal that police retrieved the fired ammunition casings and fragments of bullet from the scene of the incident. However, the exact quantity and calibre of the objects recovered must be considered as unverified until officially disclosed by police.

According to the current information available, the intention behind the shooting has not been determined officially. Whereas no person of interest has been officially identified or formally charged in connection with the killing.

The Belize Police Department is continuously probing into the crime through the use of its investigative units and appeals to the public with related information to contact police. The department specifies 922 as the Crime Stoppers Belize contact number for anonymous reports.

The information surrounding Sosa’s death, including the profile of the attacker, the reason behind shooting, the precise sequence of events and the forensic analysis remains the subject to the investigation in progress.