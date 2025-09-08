Grenadian steelpan icon Mykal “Blaize” Robertson found dead at home

The sudden passing of Robertson has left the community in shock with many pouring out their condolences to his family and friends as the reason for the artist's death still remains unknown.

Grenada: A wave of grief and shock grips Grenada and world music fans at large as reports of the death of Mykal “Blaize” Robertson, the leader of pan wizards from River road surface throughout the internet. Robertson was reportedly found dead on Sunday September 8 in his home.

The sudden passing of Robertson has left the community in shock with many pouring out their condolences to his family and friends as the reason for the artist's death still remains unknown.

Reports confirm that authorities responded to the residence after a call was made regarding an unresponsive individual. Upon arrival, they discovered Robertson deceased.

Hundreds have taken to Facebook to pour out their condolences and tribute with one of the statements coming from Peter David, the Member of Parliament for the Town of St. George wrote on his official Facebook Page of the deep sorrow and disbelief that he felt after hearing of Robertson’s sudden passing who was a beloved son of River Road, and by extension, of the entire Town of St. George.

David continued in his heartfelt condolence address on Facebook noting that everyone knows Blaize as a steel-pannist. But he was so much more than that as he was the heartbeat of his community, a cultural giant, an arranger of rare talent, and a mentor who inspired so many of our young people and, in the process, touched all lives.

David further highlighted that through Blaize’s incredible leadership with Blast River Road Pan Wizards, he brought national recognition, pride, and a deep sense of unity and identity to River Road and surrounding communities.”

David continued to recount of the last time he saw Blaize’s performance that was just weeks ago in August. As the country watched Blaize lead Pan Wizards with pride and brilliance on stage at Panorama. And as always, Blaize gave his all. As his passion was infectious, while his presence and genius were unforgettable.

MP David proceeded to recount Robertson as a grounded, humble, full of love for his people and cultural traditions.

“His absence will leave a void that words cannot truly explain.” David recalled that it was almost 2 months ago that he stood with Robertson’s family and the community at the funeral of his dear mother. Recalling that they grieved together, not knowing that the community would be facing yet another blow so soon.

“For his family, for all of us, this is a heavy, heartbreaking time. On behalf of the people of the Town of St. George, I extend heartfelt condolences to Blaize’s family, friends, the wider pan fraternity, and every soul who feels this loss. We mourn with you. We stand with you. Words fail me. Rest in eternal peace, Blaize . Your rhythm lives on in our hearts.”

Other condolences have poured in from Los Angeles Residents and Music Fans, and other musical fans across Grenada and the world.

The authorities are yet to conduct a post mortem and identify the cause of Robertson’s death but no forced entry or fatal injuries have been detected as of now.