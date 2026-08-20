Vijay Aggarwal case widens as sources claim Harishankar Tibrewal also under scrutiny

WIC News journalist have also obtained exclusive photographs from inside and around the luxury Mayfair property linked to Aggarwal.

London: The investigation surrounding Indian criminal lawyer Vijay Aggarwal is now expected to widen further as sources claim that an individual identified as Harishankar is being scrutinised over his alleged links with the lawyer.

Harishankar Tibrewal is a Dubai based businessman and he is reportedly linked to multiple corporate entities involved in high-profile Enforcement Directorate (ED) and betting app investigations. The ED identifies him as a key person responsible for laundering illegal proceeds and manipulating financial markets.

Sources familiar with the matter claim that Harishankar has been associated with Aggarwal and is now likely to face scrutiny as authorities are investigating people connected with the lawyer. It is further alleged that Harishankar has previously faced fraud-related allegations in India.

Questions over Harishankar’s citizenship

Police sources further claim that Harishankar holds citizenship of a Caribbean country and authorities are now trying to establish which country granted him citizenship.

The sources said investigators are looking into his nationality and citizenship status as part of their inquiries into individuals who are allegedly connected with Aggarwal.

Aggarwal, 57, was arrested in London on August 11 and faces four counts of sexual assault involving two women. His personal assistant, Manpreet Kaur, 41, also faces charges of intentionally encouraging or assisting the commission of sexual assault.

The case will now proceed before Southwark Crown Court where Aggarwal and Kaur are due to appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing on September 10.

WIC News obtains exclusive pictures of Aggarwal’s Mayfair property

Meanwhile, WIC News journalist have also obtained exclusive photographs from inside and around the luxury Mayfair property linked to Aggarwal.

The property, located at 29 Brick Street in Mayfair, is situated next to the Sheraton Grand Park Lane London and is described as a four-storey, five-bedroom serviced townhouse spanning approximately 4,000 square feet.

The exclusive photographs provide a closer look at the residence that has now become central to the controversy surrounding Aggarwal.

Police arrested Aggarwal and Kaur at the Mayfair address on August 11 following allegations involving two women. Authorities also arrested a 43-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man in connection with the matter before releasing them on bail.

Sources claim more than £400,000 cash found

Moreover, London authorities found more than £400,000 in cash in connection with the Mayfair property. The reported discovery has put further focus on the source of the money and payments Aggarwal allegedly received from clients.

Sources also claim that a massive investigation will now be launched in India which could examine Aggarwal's wider financial and professional network, including officers, members of judiciary as well as politicians. Not only this, but the clients who paid him in cash could also become the center of a massive investigation.

Notably, Aggarwal is widely known for representing Indian fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi in legal proceedings connected with the multi-billion-dollar Punjab National Bank fraud case.

Questions have also emerged over alleged financial links involving Aggarwal, Choksi and UK-based lawyer Michael Polak. Both of these lawyers are alleged to have managed Choksi’s undisclosed funds or black money.