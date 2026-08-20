WATCH: Exclusive pictures emerge of Vijay Aggarwal’s property amid his London arrest

The arrest came amid allegations concerning four counts of sexual assault involving two women as well as possible immigration violations.

London: Exclusive photographs obtained by WIC News gives a look inside the luxury Mayfair townhouse which is at the centre of the criminal case involving Indian criminal lawyer Vijay Aggarwal. The prominent lawyer has been allegedly charged in London after over £400,000 in cash was found with him and serious sexual assault allegations.

The arrest came amid allegations concerning four counts of sexual assault involving two women as well as possible immigration violations.

The property is located at 29 Brick Street in Mayfair, London, adjacent to Sheraton Grand Park Lane London.

Aggarwal, 57, and his personal assistant Manpreet Kaur, 41, were arrested at the address by the Metropolitan Police on August 11 following reports of alleged sexual assaults at the property.

The assaults reportedly took place on May 26 and August 9, 2026. Along with Aggarwal and Kaur, a 43-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were also arrested in connection with the sexual assault incident. Where two accomplices were given bail, Aggarwal and Manpreet Kaur were sent to judicial custody.

Aggarwal and Kaur were charged two days after their arrest and appeared before Westminster Magistrates' Court on August 13. Both have been remanded in custody and their case has now been sent to Southwark Crown Court where a plea and trial preparation hearing is scheduled for September 10.

The photographs obtained by WIC News show the exteriors of the high-end property where Aggarwal and Kaur were reportedly staying during their time in London.

The residence is a four-storey, five-bedroom serviced townhouse spanning around 4,000 square feet in one of London’s most expensive neighbourhoods. Reports suggest accommodation at the property can cost around £2,000 per night.

The exclusive photographs of the property provide a glimpse into the location which is now at the center of the controversial case as British authorities continue their investigation.

What happened inside the Mayfair property?

According to reports emerging from Aggarwal's appearance before Westminster Magistrates' Court, he faces four counts of sexual assault involving two women.

Three charges concern alleged incidents involving one woman at the Mayfair property on August 9, 2026. Aggarwal is accused of intentionally touching the woman in a sexual manner without her consent. The fourth charge relates to a separate woman and an alleged incident at the same address on May 26, 2026.

Aggarwal's personal assistant, Manpreet Kaur, is facing two counts of intentionally encouraging or assisting the commission of sexual assault. According to the prosecution allegations reported from court, Kaur allegedly introduced the two women to Aggarwal and invited them to the Mayfair address after false job advertisements were allegedly posted.

If proved guilty in court, the Indian criminal lawyer could be sentenced to ten years for each sexual assault and up to 14 years for money laundering charges.

Notably, Vijay Aggarwal is the lawyer of Indian fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi who is wanted in India in connection with the high profile PNB scam case. Separate allegations are now circulating that Aggarwal may have assisted in managing Choksi’s undisclosed funds or ‘black money’.

With this recent arrest, it is being said that an investigation could be launched in India which could bring greater scrutiny to individuals connected to him including officers, members of judiciary as well as politicians. Not only this, but the clients who paid him in cash could also become the center of a massive investigation.