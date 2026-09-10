St. Kitts and Nevis: Labour Govt Rejects US$5M Port Control Proposal from UK Company

Sources claim the proposal sought long-term operational control of St. Kitts and Nevis’ ports in exchange for funding infrastructure expansion, but the government reportedly declined the offer.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The Labour government of St. Kitts and Nevis has reportedly rejected a US$5 million proposal from a Turkish businessman who owns a UK-based company, seeking to take control of the country’s ports to develop, expand and enhance their infrastructure.

According to sources, the proposal sought direct control over the port’s operations and revenue, in exchange for a commitment to fund its expansion and provide a party fund to the Labour government.

However, the government rejected the proposal maintaining that the ports are assets of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis and that their ownership and control must remain in the hands of the government on behalf of the people.

Sources revealed that the Labour Party made it clear to the businessman that the entire operations of the port will remain under the control of the government.

The businessman and his company’s representative Dr. Sean Matthew reportedly offered to support the development and expansion of the facilities, with the investment intended to improve the structure and overall capacity of the ports.

According to the source, the company had proposed a 30-year agreement, with an option to extend it by another 10 years, potentially resulting in a 40-year contract.

Under the proposed arrangement, the private company would also have received significant control over the operations and revenue generated by the ports. For instance, the contract reportedly included a US$10 fee per passenger.

Based on an estimated one million tourists annually, this could have generated approximately US$10 million in passenger-related revenue each year. Over a 40-year contract period, that would amount to approximately US$400 million in revenue.

Notably, St. Kitts and Nevis was not the only country approached by the company with such proposals. Several other nations in the Caribbean have also received similar offers, with many of them accepting the proposals and allegedly taking hefty bribes from the company in exchange for giving control of their respective ports.

As of now, reports have emerged that St. Kitts and Nevis is the only country that has rejected the proposal so far and has not agreed to hand over control of its ports to private companies.

While such financial contributions can form part of investment or business arrangements, the Labour government reportedly chose not to accept the offer because of the level of control being sought over a major national asset.

The development also highlights the wider debate surrounding the management of strategic national assets across the Caribbean. While private investment can provide funding for infrastructure development and expansion, governments must also consider the long-term implications of transferring operational authority and revenue-generating control over important public assets.