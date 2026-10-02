Western Air suspends North Eleuthera flights over runway conditions

Western Air will suspend North Eleuthera service after October 2 as runway conditions raise concerns ahead of Harbour Island Homecoming and efforts continue to address airport infrastructure.

Bahamas: Western Air has suspended their flights to and from North Eleuthera, following the worsening conditions of the runway at North Eleuthera International Airport. The last flight of the airline will depart on October 2, 2026.

The decision to suspend operations comes just before the Harbour Island Homecoming, Eleuthera’s biggest annual festival of culture, which draws thousands of tourists to the region.

Sherrexcia Rolle, the president and CEO and president of Western Air confirmed the temporary suspension and noted that the airline is working along with the authorities to resume service as soon as possible.

She pointed out that the traffic in air to North Eleuthera is expected to rise in October, and emphasized on the need for reliable air transport.

Rickey Mackey, the former North Eleuthera MP stated that Southern Air is currently the only carrier offering daily flights to North Eleuthera, following the discontinuation of Pineapple Air flight service to the island.

Southern Air can carry a maximum of 15 passengers per flight. Bahamasair flies to the island at least once a week, he reported.

"With Western Air now leaving until further notice, that is going to create major havoc here in North Eleuthera," Mackey said.

The Ministry of Energy, Utilities and Aviation noted that it was aware of the airline's notice, which it described as relating to "operational concerns".

The ministry said the Ministry of Works, the IDB and other project stakeholders are addressing the issues, and that urgent remediation measures are being explored to prevent further disruption while prioritising safety.

As per the reports, the runway has reportedly deteriorated over time. The suspension has raised concerns about the economic impact on North Eleuthera, although it was noted that residents understand the need for repairs and have themselves asked for airport improvements.

The airport is already earmarked for redevelopment. In May 2025, officials carried out urgent temporary repairs to the existing terminal while plans advanced for a new multi-million dollar terminal and airside development.

It is not the first time Western Air has paused a route over runway conditions. In 2024, the airline suspended flights to New Bight, Cat Island, which resumed on July 1, 2024 after temporary repairs to the runway.