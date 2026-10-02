2026-10-02 11:14:17
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Guyana: 76-year-old man charged in death of six-year-old boy at Parika restaurant

A 76-year-old Chinese national has been charged in the death of six-year-old Zi Feng Cao in Parika, after police said a dispute over money preceded the fatal incident.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Guyana: A 76-year-old Chinese national is reported to have killed the six-year-old Zi Feng Cao at Parika, East Bank Essequibo, on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, following a dispute over money with the child's parents.

The suspect's identity has been revealed by the authorities as Quan Sheng Li, 76-year-old male Chinese national.

According to the reports, Quan told investigators that he went to the restaurant owned by the kid’s family, known as ‘Ocean Restaurant’, which is located on Johnson Street in Parika, East Bank Essequibo to ask for the return of money he said he had invested in their business.

A restaurant employee reportedly told the police officers that Quan was speaking with the boy's father when the child came home from school.

She noted that the boy walked into the yard and immediately hugged Quan, but then fell to the ground moments later.

Quan allegedly fled with a chopper but was later arrested by the officers.

He was questioned by the investigators with the help of a translator and he reportedly said that the ongoing dispute had escalated and that he felt somewhat cornered.

He later allegedly led investigators to where he had discarded the weapon, and police recovered it. Police have also obtained CCTV footage as evidence.

Zi Feng was a student of Hydronie Nursery School and was remembered in a social media tribute as the school has organised a Candle Light Walk in his memory on October 2, 2026.

“As we gather to remember a precious life that touched so many hearts, we invite family, friends, teachers, and loved ones to join us for a Reflection and Candle Light Walk,” the post read.

The Ministry of Education - Guyana, on behalf of the Education Minister, Sonia Parag and the entire Ministry of Education extended their condolences on the loss of six-year-old Zi Feng Cao.

“Words cannot ease such profound grief, but our thoughts, prayers, and heartfelt love are with his family, especially his parents, teachers, and classmates, during this unimaginably painful time,” the Ministry wrote.

Further investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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