Star of the Seas brings 7,069 passengers to St. Kitts

Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas brought 7,069 passengers to St. Kitts on October 1, with visitors exploring Port Zante, local attractions, tours and beaches across the island.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Royal Caribbean International's Star of the Seas cruise ship brought a total of 7,069 passengers to St. Kitts on October 1, 2026, marking a busy day for the country’s tourism sector.

The vessel, which shares the honor of the largest cruise ship in the world with its sister ship, the Icon of the Seas, which was also on board, arrived in St. Kitts from St. Thomas.

Most of the passengers and a large number of crew members came ashore and got off the ship, keeping taxi drivers, tour guides, vendors, restaurateurs, and other individuals in tourism busy for the day.

Port Zante, the cruise port and shopping mall complex in Basseterre, served as the main hub for the day, as many visitors enjoyed the island's attractions.

Souvenir shopping was a popular activity as visitors browsed through local crafts, curios, perfumes, and jewelry. Others took part in organized and private island tours by taxi and the St. Kitts Scenic Railway.

Several other popular destinations included Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, Romney Manor and Batik, and the Black Rocks. Some of the visitors enjoyed a day at the beach while others hiked around the capital.

They also visited the Berkeley Memorial at the Circus, the War Memorial, St. George's Anglican Church, the Immaculate Conception Co-Cathedral, and Independence Square.

Meanwhile, some of the passengers took up hiking opportunities, especially Mount Liamuiga, snorkeling, and sailing to Nevis. Others participated in more strenuous activities such as golfing, visiting the casinos, and shopping in the capital.

The diversity of activities was enough to attract any visitor, as the island offers a mix of history, nature trails, beaches, and entertainment.

Local bars and restaurants in the Port Zante and the capital also benefited from the huge turnout as many visitors dined and enjoyed their drinks.

A call from such a large cruise liner means thousands of visitors on board and an extensive reach throughout the island, in one day. From taxis to vendors, the tourism sector is set to make high profits and achieve economic development from the visit.