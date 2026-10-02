Saint Lucian humanitarian Marcus “Mufasa” Joseph completes Mount Kilimanjaro trek

Tanzania: Saint Lucian humanitarian, Marcus “Mufasa” Joseph has recently completed an eight-day trek up Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, he was accompanied by a group of seven Saint Lucians, whom Mufasa led on a trek which integrated mountain climbing alongside humanitarian and charitable priorities.

The trek ended successfully on September 18, 2026. Joseph, a founder and director of Kairos Konnection, a not-for-profit, nonsectarian Christian humanitarian organisation, travelled alongside with a group of seven individuals including Maria St Clair, Symphorien, Dawn Albert, Vernette, Kelvin Cassius, Pastus William and Claudia Wilson.

The group made their journey to Tanzania as part of a broader humanitarian campaign which aimed at support for the school-expansion plan. According to Joseph, the journey was partly inspired by a water-well programme in Zambia in 2025.

He stated that his Caribbean friend had established a school in Tanzania, prompting the group to contribute to its expansion during the Kilimanjaro climb through economic support. The expedition is also aimed at raising awareness regarding cancer, assistance for orphans and widows, violence in Saint Lucia and national unity.

The expedition also observed the 30 years of Joseph’s humanitarian ministry through his work with Kairos Konnection. The group made a contribution of US$4,050 in the school development project as part of the broader African humanitarian programme, though according to Joseph they were not able to witness the funds being used immediately due to their schedule.

The expedition team practised in Saint Lucia through long-distance climb to waterfalls, gym training and trek of Gros Piton. Joseph also stayed overnight on Mount Gimie as part of his training and acclimatisation efforts.

Even after extensive preparation, he explained the Kilimanjaro climb as highly challenging, pointing to long-distance trekking, cold temperatures and severe breathing difficulties at higher elevation.

Joseph also stated that he felt twice that he was going to die during the trek but he kept going. He revealed that some of his group members suffered altitude sickness and needed aid and support from guides to make their way to lower elevations.

Joseph has described the journey as having a strong spiritual and personal significance for him. He stated that experience strengthened the lesson of “pole pole”, a Swahili expression which means “slowly, slowly”, which he linked to approaching the challenges of life one step at a time.