2026-10-02 11:14:08
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Bahamas: 42-year-old man killed, another injured in John Road shooting

A 42-year-old man identified as Ronaldo Curry was killed and another man injured in a shooting near John Road off Market Street in Nassau, with police investigating.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Bahamas: A 42-year-old man has died following a shooting in the area of John Road off Market Street, in Nassau, Bahamas, on Wednesday, September 30, 2026. He was with another man who is believed to be in his 20s.

The victim has been identified as Ronaldo Curry by his family and relatives.

The Superintendent of Police and Press Liaison Officer Sharia King, while talking to the members of the media at the scene noted that the police received reports of a shooting in the area.

As the officers responded to the report and arrived at the scene, they found two males suffering from gunshot wounds.

The scene was immediately seized by the officers as Curry had succumbed to his injuries and the other male victim was subsequently transported to hospital by the Emergency Medical Personnel.

His condition currently remains unknown as the authorities have not revealed anything yet.

According to the reports, the eye witnesses noted that a group of people had gathered around a local establishment when two individuals showed up on motorcycle and opened fire which striked both the men.

Authorities have not yet confirmed any relation between Curry and the victim who survived.

The incident has raised serious concerns among the locals as a user commented, “Another life lost and a second man fighting for his. 56 murders is a heavy number for such small country. Hoping police get answers quickly and anyone who saw something speak up.”

Another user commented, “Literally two men shot outside a business by men on motorcycle in public and again the public being asked to come forward with info. What is the plan to actually stop this? Where are the patrols, prevention, follow-through? People deserve more than press briefings and condolences.”

King has appealed to anyone who might have witnessed the incident or has any information that can help the officers assist with their investigations to come forward.

Further investigations into the circumstances concerning the shooting remain ongoing.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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