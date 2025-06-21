Cayman Airways unveils exclusive ‘Sky Brew’ beer, elevating in-flight experience

Cayman Islands: The Cayman Airways have made a significant development in giving their passengers the best taste at 30,000 feet by teaming up with Caybrew to launch an exciting new ‘Sir Turtle’s Sky Brew’ beer set to only be served exclusively on the Cayman Airways international flights. The airlines is taking inflight refreshment to new heights, offering passengers with an exclusive chance to taste Sir Turtle’s Sky Brew, a blend of Caymanian pride during their journey with the airlines.

The beer ‘Sir Turtle’s Sky Brew’ collaborated by the Airways and the Caymans Island Brewery (Caybrew) is a celebration of innovation, craftsmanship and pride of the two companies that will be felt in every sip.

The beer initially launched on the 22nd of May 2025 is set to be given for a limited time to passengers aged 18 and above, to try the beer complimentary while onboard the plane. While additional purchases can also be made onboard for only $6 USD each.

To create this one-of-a-kind beer, teams from both companies conducted rigorous tasting sessions on the ground and in the air, fine-tuning the perfect blend for high-altitude enjoyment. Given that dry air and lower pressure at 30,000 feet significantly impact taste perception during flights, the collaboration ensured a truly exceptional in-flight drinking experience.

The airline said that after all the experiments, they were able to produce an expertly brewed custom craft beer which reimagines the bold flavours expected from a classic India Pale Ale (IPA). According to them, Sky Brew's unique smoothness and refreshment are carefully crafted to excel at high altitudes.

Paul Tibbetts, the airline's Executive Vice President for Commercial Affairs and Chief Financial Officer, praised Sky Brew as a seamless fit with Cayman Airways' exceptional brand, hospitality, and service standards.

The vice president continued to express his pride in partnering with the Caybrew to bring forth the innovation, this does not only elevate the in-flight experience but also sets the Cayman Airways apart due to its distinctive travel experience that it sets to deliver with the beer.

Noting that this is celebration of local craftsmanship and talent as the brew has become a signature element of the Airways due to its rum punch and it being only available exclusively on the airways

The first signature flight beer is an innovation in the Airways industry that is setting the Cayman Airways apart for its bold and smooth flavor just like the Airways.