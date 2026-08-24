CPL 2026: Guyana Amazon Warriors beat Falcons by seven wickets

Guyana Amazon Warriors bowled Antigua and Barbuda Falcons out for 116 before chasing the target in just 9.5 overs to move to the top of the CPL 2026 standings.

Guyana: Guyana Amazon Warriors has risen to the first position in the points table after defeating Antigua and Barbuda Falcons by 7 wickets in the 15th Match of the Caribbean Premier League 2026 on Sunday, August 23.

Falcons were put in to bat first and scored 116 runs in 17 overs, as the team got all out. Warriors chased down Falcons’ target of 117 runs and scored 121/3 in just 9.5 overs.

The match was played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, who were earlier leading the points table with three wins off the 6 matches they played, have fallen down to the 3rd position after this match.

For Guyana Amazon Warriors, Shimron Hetmyer scored 49 off 19 balls, Shai Hope scored 47 off 26, Glenn Phillips scored 11 off 8, Quentin Sampson scored 6 off 1 and Matthew Nandu scored 1 off 5.

Shai Hope and Quentin Sampson crossed the target set by the Falcons and claimed the win for Amazon Warriors.

For Falcons, Rakheem Cornwall scored 9 off 6 balls, Amir Jangoo scored 37 off 29, Karima Gore scored 8 off 6, Hasan Nawaz scored 20 off 16, Kusal Perera scored 16 off 21, Joshua James scored 10 off 3, Moeen Ali scored 4 off 8, Shadab Khan scored 6 off 6, Shamar Springer scored 1 off 2, Alzarri Joseph scored 0 off 3 and Jayden Seales scored 0 off 2.

Khary Pierre was named as the Player of the Match as he, Imran Tahir and Shamar Joseph, collectively picked up seven wickets for the Warriors, as the Falcons lost the match to GAW by seven wickets.

During a post match interview, he said, We know there's a threat in Jason Holder. I think his wicket is very important for us and for their team, so for me, it was just about trying to stick to my lengths and my process, and I think I did that. So I was happy.

Falcons will next face Barbados Tridents in the 16th Match of CPL 2026, scheduled for August 25. Guyana Amazon Warriors will face Jamaica Kingsmen in the 26th Match of the 2026 League.