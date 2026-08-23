CPL 2026: Shadab Khan stars as Antigua and Barbuda Falcons beat Knight Riders

Shadab Khan scored an unbeaten 52 off 20 balls as the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons chased down 166 to beat Trinbago Knight Riders by five wickets.

Antigua and Barbuda: Antigua and Barbuda Falcons defeated the Trinbago Knight Riders by 5 wickets in the 14th Match of the Caribbean Premier League at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Saturday, August 22, 2026

Falcons chased down Knight Riders’ 165/6 and reached 168/5 in 18.3 overs.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons reached the top of the points table with the win and currently lead the CPL 2026 with three wins of their 5 played matches.

For Knight Riders, Colin Munro scored 46 off 33 balls, Alex Hales scored 2 off 4 balls, Nicholas Pooran scored 43 off 17 balls, Matthew Breetzke scored 2 off 7 balls, Kieron Pollard scored 9 off 16 balls, Jyd Goolie scored 12 off 18 balls, Sunil Narine 19 off 15 balls and Terrance Hinds scored 14 off 10 balls.

Sunil Narine and Terrance remained not out and ended the twenty overs with a total of 165 runs for Trinbago Knight Riders.

For Falcons, Rahkeem Cornwall scored 14 off 6 balls, Amir Jangoo scored, 31 off 36 balls, Evin Lewis scored 10 off 14, Hasan Nawaz scored 1 off 8, Kusal Perera scored 34 off 24, Morren Ali scored 11 off 5 and Shadab Khan scored 52 off 20 balls.

Kusal Perera and Shadab Khan surpassed the target set by Knight Riders with a total of 168 runs for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.

Shadab Khan was named as the Player of the Match for playing an absolute best innings by scoring 52 runs and taking the first wicket of the opening batsman, Colin Munro.

During a post match interview, Shadab Khan, Player of the Match said, “I think I controlled it very well, and after that, when I came in batting, we needed a proper finishing role. I think, Alhamdulillah, I did an amazing job.”

Following the 14th Match of the series, the Trinbago Knight Riders are on the 6th number with one win on the points table.

Falcons will next face Guyana Amazon Warriors in the next match, scheduled for August 23, and Knight Riders will face St Lucia Kings on August 26.