Ruptured fire system floods Port of Spain Police HQ, wiping out firearm license files

The automated fire suspension became the main cause of waterline failure on the sixth floor when its main motive was to protect it.

Trinidad and Tobago: A ruptured fire suspension system at the police administration building in Port of Spain, on Monday afternoon, has destroyed critical Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) records including firearm users license files, human resources documents, internal memos and administrative files. This incident follows a series of power outrage and fire alarm activations across multiple floors.

According to the reports, the automated fire suspension became the main cause of waterline failure on the sixth floor when its main motive was to protect it. This failure resulted in the significant damage to secured physical records stored in a designated secured room.

Despite the efforts to safeguard the documents, many were rendered irrecoverable due to flooding. The commissioner of police Allister Guevarro is reviewing the extent of the damage.

According to the TTPS, the digital records that exist for each FUL application does not include the original documents submitted by the applicants. It is further claimed by the police that the new digital application system is set to launch.

Reportedly, the TTPS will publish a list of destroyed files by FUL file numbers only, without mentioning the names or addresses to protect the privacy of the applicants.

They further claimed that the affected individuals will be asked to contact the firearms permit unit to assist in reconciling and recreating their records. Along with that they also assured that the digital backups of human resources and administration files are secure on its servers.

The service also announced to accelerate the digitization of the FUL application process to enable secure online document uploads and prevent future vulnerabilities. They claimed that this move can help them to reduce similar events.

The public will be updated about the progress as the reconciliation process is still ongoing. The TTPS are still working to reduce disruptions and ensure the continuity of its services despite this setback.