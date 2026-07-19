Dozens Missing After MV Barima Ferry Capsizes Off Guyana’s Atlantic Coast

Rescue teams have saved 67 people, including 15 children, but uncertainty over the number of passengers on board has complicated search efforts as authorities continue operations by air and sea.

Guyana: A major search and rescue operation is underway off Guyana’s Atlantic coast after the passenger ferry MV Barima capsized while traveling from Georgetown to Port Kaituma late Saturday. This left dozens of people missing and led to one of the country’s largest maritime emergency responses in recent years.

The government-owned ferry left Guyana at around 3 pm on July 18, carrying passengers to the island’s North West District. Nearly eight hours after the voyage, at 11:01 pm, authorities received an emergency call from the vessel, triggering an immediate deployment of the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard, Air Corps, Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), private ships, and emergency medical teams

By Sunday, officials confirmed that 67 people, including 15 children, have been rescued, but the total number of people on board is still unclear due to contradiction between different reports.

According to government statements, the ferry’s passenger count was 116, meaning 63 remained missing. However, the Public Works Minister Juan Edghill reported that the vessel was carrying 116 passengers and 17 crew members, bringing the total to 133 people.

The government has not issued any statement clearing the confusion about the passenger count or made public the official passenger list. No deaths had been officially confirmed.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips is overseeing the government’s emergency response as rescue operations continue through the day. “The search not only is expanded but is ongoing as I speak. Our effort is aimed at rescuing everybody who was on board that ferry,” the prime minister stressed.

Public Works Minister Juan Edghill said that the distress signal went out to both state and private rescue resources. “Emergency operations kicked into gear with the use of state and private assets,” he stated.

Edghill also confirmed that another Transport and Harbours Department vessel carrying doctors and medical personnel has been dispatched to the area to provide treatment to survivors before they are brought ashore.

Guyana’s Ministry of Health has set up emergency response centers in Regions Two and Three for survivors that require medical care.

The cause of the accident has not yet been determined. According to reports from survivors, the ferry may have been hit by a large wave which caused it to list heavily before it capsized. Edghill noted that these reports are not confirmed and also said that investigators will look into a possibility of the boat’s collision with an object before overturning.

Authorities said that MV Barima was equipped with around 250 life jackets, two rigid life rafts, and six inflatable life rafts, that may have helped keep many passengers afloat while rescue teams searched through the night.

The ferry has also had mechanical problems in past years, including engine issues that temporarily shut down its service for repairs to be completed.

Rescue efforts are still continuing by air and sea, with authorities being optimistic about the chances to find more survivors. The passenger counts, rescue numbers, and other information may vary as the operation continues and the passenger list is confirmed.