MV Apple Syder sinks off St. Kitts; All passengers and crew rescued

The ferry reportedly began taking on water shortly after leaving Basseterre for Nevis, triggering a major rescue operation involving the Coast Guard, local fishermen and another commercial ferry.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Panic unfolded on the waters between St. Kitts and Nevis on Monday after the inter-island ferry MV Apple Syder reportedly began taking on water before later sinking off the coast of St. Kitts. The incident prompted a swift rescue operation that safely evacuated all 47 passengers and crew members.

According to the information, the vessel had departed Basseterre on its scheduled voyage to Nevis when it reportedly encountered difficulties just minutes into the crossing. As the ferry began taking on water, passengers and crew were forced to abandon the vessel and enter the sea wearing life jackets while awaiting rescue.

Videos circulating on social media showed dozens of passengers floating in the water as emergency responders rushed to the scene.

Officials reported that a swift and coordinated rescue effort involving the St. Kitts and Nevis Coast Guard, local fishermen and the nearby commercial ferry Makana resulted in the safe evacuation of everyone on board. Authorities confirmed that there were no fatalities or serious injuries with all passengers and crew accounted for.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew said he had been closely monitoring the situation and ensured that all available resources from the St. Kitts and Nevis National Defence Force were deployed to support the rescue efforts.

I just left the hospital where I was updated that everyone from the ferry, Apple Syder is safe. Thanks to God, the emergency response teams, hospital staff, and civilians for their tremendous rescue efforts, added the PM.

Premier of Nevis Mark Brantley confirmed the incident and expressed his gratitude that everyone had been rescued safely. He further commended the emergency responders and civilians who assisted in the operation.

Authorities have since launched an investigation to determine the cause of the incident. While preliminary reports suggest the ferry may have experienced mechanical or structural problems that caused it to take on water, officials said the exact circumstances remain under investigation.