Trinidad: Two men killed in separate Siparia shootings as Police probe possible link

Police recovered 21 spent 9mm shells and a live 5.56 round as investigators examined whether Saturday's double murder in Siparia is connected to another fatal shooting in the area earlier this week.

Trinidad and Tobago: Police are investigating a double murder in Siparia as two men died in separate shootings that occurred around the same time on Saturday evening.

The two dead men have been identified as 25-year-old Teshawn “Blackboy” Baptiste from Lowkie Trace, Penal, and 29-year-old Kwame “Six” Parris from Coconut Alley in Siparia.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) said that the police were alerted of a shooting in the Sennon Village at about 9:00 pm on July 18. When they arrived at the scene, they found both men dead at separate locations within the area.

Baptiste was found unresponsive in a roadside drain, while Parris was found with fatal injuries at the doorway of a residence in Sennon Village Extension. A district medical officer later confirmed both men died at the scene.

The authorities think that both of the cases might have taken place simultaneously. Preliminary investigation stated that one of the victims was chased along the road before being shot multiple times.

Crime scene officers recovered 21 spent 9mm shells and also a live round of 5.56 caliber during their investigation at the scene.

There was another shooting in the same area that took place on July 16 and saw the death of 40-year-old Akeil “Shaka” Packet at his shop on Railway Road. A woman also got injured in that attack.

The connection between these two murders and previous shootings has not been found by the police yet. Investigation is currently underway as the police try to identify the culprits.

Locals are sharing their sympathies on social media. One individual said, “I offer my deepest sympathy to the family and friends may God comfort and strengthen all of you,” while another stated, “Who is doing the clean up, the police, dead man is dead just pathology report coming. No one is arrested.”