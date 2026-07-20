Clare Hall and Antigua Grammar students win ECAB Mr. and Miss Teenage 2026 Titles

The pageant recognised outstanding student talent across Antigua, with contestants earning awards for leadership, personality, creativity, talent, punctuality and photogenic appeal during the 2026 competition.

Antigua and Barbuda: Katherine Pimentel of Clare Hall Secondary School and Soleil Williams of Antigua Grammar School were crowned as ECAB Miss Teenage 2026 and ECAB Mr. Teenage 2026, following the conclusion of the pageant during Antigua Carnival.

Pimentel also won the Personality and Aspiration, Interview and Leadership awards in the female category.

Andrisa Thomas of Antigua Girls' High School and Xion Joseph of St. Joseph Academy were named first runners-up. Brianna Lewis of Christ the King High School and Douve'rt Burnes of Clare Hall Secondary School placed as second runners-up.

Joseph picked up several special awards, including Most Congenial, Mr. Photogenic, and the male Personality and Aspiration, Interview and Leadership titles.

Narla Nathaniel of Jennings Secondary School was named Miss Photogenic, while Thomas received the female Punctuality Award. Jahmarly Hunts of Ottos Comprehensive School earned the male Punctuality Award.

Thomas also won the female Creative Research award, while Burnes captured the male prize in that category.

St. Mary's Secondary School dominated the Performing Talent category, with Kallie Guiste and Kristopher Lee winning the female and male honours respectively.

Kareem Amedee of Pares Secondary School and Sarah Williams, also of Pares Secondary School, were named Most Improved in the male and female divisions.

The Antigua Carnival Festivals Commission congratulated all contestants and thanked title sponsor ECAB, along with volunteers, judges and production staff involved in staging the event.

Creative Industries Minister Dwayne George also praised the pageant, describing it as a professional and well-executed celebration of youth talent.

He also commended contestants for representing the country with poise and excellence.