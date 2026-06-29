PM Drew, Chairman St Juste reviews progress of Prime Creative Arts Centre

The Prime Creative Arts Centre, funded through the Citizenship by Investment Public Benefit Option, is expected to create jobs, support local artists and strengthen St. Kitts and Nevis' creative economy when completed.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew and Calvin St. Juste, the Executive Chairman of the Citizenship Unit, recently conducted an official site visit to review the ongoing progress of the Prime Creative Arts Centre in St. Kitts.

This major development is currently being built under the Federation's Public Benefit Option, a programme that directs international investment into important public infrastructure projects to support the local community. The walkthrough allowed the leadership team to view the construction milestones achieved since the ground-breaking ceremony took place earlier this year in January.

The Prime Creative arts Centre is designed to be a modern cultural hub that will provide extensive resources for the nation's creative community. Once construction is complete, the faculty will feature both indoor and outdoor performance theatres, advanced music recording and production studios, specialized workshops for local craftspeople and various classrooms and shared workspaces.

This facility aims to give local artists the necessary space and tools to develop their skills, turn their talents into stable careers and ultimately strengthen the country's economy through culture and tourism.

During the site tour, officials emphasised that the project relies heavily on local builders, contractors and tradespeople. This intentional approach ensures that the construction phase itself creates immediate jobs, boosts the local economy and allows national experts to build highly valuable skills. Executive Chairman Calvin St. Juste noted that seeing the physical work take shape demonstrates a clear commitment to investments that directly benefit the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The entire development is estimated to take approximately three years to complete, with a planned opening scheduled for 2027. Once the doors finally open, the finished complex will stand as a long-lasting landmark that symbolizes national growth, celebrates local heritage, and serves the community for generations to come.