Barbados Tridents beat Saint Lucia Kings by nine runs in CPL 2026

Sherfane Rutherford struck 61 off 31 balls as Barbados Tridents defended 177/5 to defeat Saint Lucia Kings by nine runs in a rain-shortened CPL match.

Barbados Tridents have beaten Saint Lucia Kings by nine runs in the ninth match of the 2026 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on August 16, 2026 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.

Barbados recorded a score of 177 runs for five wickets in the 18 overs as the contest was reduced by rain before the toss.

Sherfane Rutherford became the ‘Player of the Match’ by scoring 61 runs off 31 balls, adding 84 runs with Rivaldo Clarke, who made 23 runs in 27 balls. Rutherford recorded four sixes and two fours during the partnership, as per the CPL match report.

Saint Lucia Kings, who had won the toss and elected to field, scored 168 runs for seven wickets in 18 overs, as they failed to achieve the target of 178 runs.

Shadley van Schalkwyk and Roston Chase picked up two wickets each for Saint Lucia, Matthew Forde took one wicket adding to the total of five wickets.

The result marked Barbados Tridents to win both the matches they played this season, leading their score to 2, as they have also beaten Jamaica Kingsmen by five runs in their tournament opener.

However, Saint Lucia Kings dropped to two wins and one loss from three matches, as they had earlier beaten Antigua and Barbuda Falcons twice.

Player of the match, Sherfan Rutherford, during a post-match interview noted, “I look back at the last two years. I think this year for me is very important. For a player who has played CPL so much, I think it’s important for me to just come and show my worth.”

It hasn’t been happening for the last two years, but I think this year I just want to make sure that i am ticking the boxes, keeping it simple, and just keep enjoying, he added.

The Barbados Tridents will next face Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the 16th match of the season on Wednesday, August 26, 2026 and the next Match, 10th Match of CPL 2026 is scheduled for August 19, 2026, where Jamaica Kingsmen and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will play at the Sabina Park, Kingston.