CPL 2025 Live score: Saint Lucia Kings Win by 4 Wickets

Saint Lucia: After a day’s break, the Caribbean Premier League 2025 is set to return with a clash between Saint Lucia Kings and Guyana Amazon Warriors. The thirteenth match brings last year’s finalists Saint Lucia Kings back hosting Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Daren Sammy National Stadium in Gros Islet.

The Kings lifted the title in 2024, had a mixed start this season with rain spoiling two of their four games, leaving them with just one win and four points so far. The Warriors, on the other hand, have gained two wins from two and are in a comfortable position at the moment in CPL 2025.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, 13th Match Squad

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Ben McDermott, Kevlon Anderson, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Moeen Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Dwaine Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Imran Tahir(c), Hassan Khan, Keemo Paul, Shamarh Brooks, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Jediah Blades, Kemol Savory, Quentin Sampson

Saint Lucia Kings: Tim Seifert(w), Johnson Charles, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Tim David, Aaron Jones, David Wiese(c), Keon Gaston, Khary Pierre, Tabraiz Shamsi, Oshane Thomas, Alzarri Joseph, Javelle Glenn, Delano Potgieter, Matthew Forde, Sadrack Descarte, Johann Jeremiah

