CPL 2025 Live score: Saint Lucia Kings Win by 4 Wickets
The Saint Lucia Kings will match up against the Guyana Amazon Warriors. WIC News will report live from Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium tonight.
2025-08-27 02:34:05
Saint Lucia: After a day’s break, the Caribbean Premier League 2025 is set to return with a clash between Saint Lucia Kings and Guyana Amazon Warriors. The thirteenth match brings last year’s finalists Saint Lucia Kings back hosting Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Daren Sammy National Stadium in Gros Islet.
The Kings lifted the title in 2024, had a mixed start this season with rain spoiling two of their four games, leaving them with just one win and four points so far. The Warriors, on the other hand, have gained two wins from two and are in a comfortable position at the moment in CPL 2025.
Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, 13th Match Squad
Guyana Amazon Warriors: Ben McDermott, Kevlon Anderson, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Moeen Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Dwaine Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Imran Tahir(c), Hassan Khan, Keemo Paul, Shamarh Brooks, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Jediah Blades, Kemol Savory, Quentin Sampson
Saint Lucia Kings: Tim Seifert(w), Johnson Charles, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Tim David, Aaron Jones, David Wiese(c), Keon Gaston, Khary Pierre, Tabraiz Shamsi, Oshane Thomas, Alzarri Joseph, Javelle Glenn, Delano Potgieter, Matthew Forde, Sadrack Descarte, Johann Jeremiah
Latest Updates
August 27, 2025 at 2:34 AM
CPL 2025 Match Live: Saint Lucia Kings Win by 4 Wickets
The Saint Lucia Kings have chased down the target of 203 to beat the Guyana Amazon Warriors by 4 wickets. At the end of 18 overs, the Kings were 199/6, and a boundary off the very next ball sealed the victory in style.
The chase was powered by Ackeem Auguste’s brilliant 73, with solid contributions from Tim Seifert and Tim David keeping the innings on track. Despite regular wickets, the Kings held their nerve to secure a vital win in CPL 2025.
August 27, 2025 at 2:32 AM
CPL 2025 Match Live: Kings Need 4 Runs in 12 Balls
The Saint Lucia Kings are almost there in their chase of 203 against the Guyana Amazon Warriors. They now need just 4 runs from 12 deliveries with four wickets in hand.
The Warriors will hope for a late twist, but the Kings are firmly in control heading into the final moments. David Wiese and Khary Pierre are on the crease as Kings look forward to winning this match.
August 27, 2025 at 2:31 AM
CPL 2025 Match Live: Aaron Jones Out in 18th Over, Kings 6 Down
The Saint Lucia Kings lose another wicket in the 18th over as Aaron Jones is caught out after scoring 16 runs. Despite the dismissal, the Kings are still in sight of victory, needing 8 runs from 13 balls to chase down the target of 203 against the Guyana Amazon Warriors.
It’s set up for a tense finish with the Warriors looking for late wickets to turn the game around, while the Kings just need calm batting to cross the line.
August 27, 2025 at 2:21 AM
CPL 2025 Match Live: Tim David Out for 25 in 16th Over, Kings 5 Down
The Saint Lucia Kings lose another key wicket in the 16th over as Tim David is dismissed for 25 runs, caught by Romario Shepherd. The Kings now need 22 runs in 24 balls to win this match against Guyana Amazon Warriors.
Chasing 203, the Kings are now 5 wickets down, and the Warriors continue to tighten their hold on the match with regular breakthroughs. The win probabililty of Kings at this point of time is 99% as the players are in full form while chasing the target.
August 27, 2025 at 2:07 AM
CPL 2025 Match Live: Auguste Falls for 73 in 13th Over, Kings 4 Down
A big breakthrough for the Guyana Amazon Warriors as Ackeem Auguste is dismissed in the 13th over after a brilliant knock of 73 runs. He is caught by Ben McDermott, ending a dangerous innings that was keeping the Saint Lucia Kings in the chase of 203.
With Auguste gone, the Kings are now 4 wickets down, and the pressure is firmly back on the middle order to keep the chase alive. Kings need 59 runs in 42 balls to win this match.
August 27, 2025 at 1:59 AM
CPL 2025 Match Live: Roston Chase Out in 12th Over, Kings 3 Down
The Saint Lucia Kings suffer another blow in the 12th over as Roston Chase is caught by Jediah Blades. The chase of 203 is slipping with three wickets down.
The Warriors’ bowlers are tightening their grip, making it tougher for the Kings as the required rate climbs steadily. Saint Lucia Kings now need 66 runs in 48 balls to win this match.
August 27, 2025 at 1:46 AM
CPL 2025 Match Live: Seifert Out in 10th Over, Kings 2 Down
The Saint Lucia Kings lose a big wicket in the 10th over as Tim Seifert is caught by Iftikhar Ahmed. His dismissal is a crucial breakthrough for the Guyana Amazon Warriors.
The Kings now need 98 runs from 63 balls to win. With the run rate still within reach, the next partnership will be key to keeping the chase alive.
August 27, 2025 at 1:33 AM
CPL 2025 Match Live: Kings Race to 86/1 After Powerplay
The Saint Lucia Kings are off to a blazing start in their chase of 203, reaching 86/1 after 6 overs. The aggressive batting has kept the pressure firmly on the Guyana Amazon Warriors despite the early loss of Johnson Charles.
With wickets in hand and a strong run rate, the Kings have set a solid platform to challenge the big target. Tim Seifert and Ackeem Auguste are standing steadily on the crease.
August 27, 2025 at 1:10 AM
CPL 2025 Match Live: Charles Falls for 13, Kings 1st Wicket Down in 2nd Over
The Saint Lucia Kings lose their first wicket in the 2nd over as Johnson Charles departs after scoring 13 runs off 8 balls. His dismissal breaks the early partnership with Tim Seifert, who now carries the responsibility of guiding the chase of 203 against the Guyana Amazon Warriors.
The Kings had started strongly with 14 runs in the first over, but the Warriors strike back quickly to even things out. The warriors are now restricted to 22 after the end of the 2nd over with one wicket already down.
August 27, 2025 at 1:05 AM
CPL 2025 Match Live: Kings Start Strong With 14 Runs in First Over
The Saint Lucia Kings are off to a flying start in their chase of 203. The opening over produced 14 runs, highlighted by one six and one four which has put early pressure on the Guyana Amazon Warriors bowlers.
It’s the kind of aggressive start the Kings needed as they set out to chase the big target. Tim Seifert and Johnson Charles are on the crease as they look forward to building a good partnership in the powerplay.
August 27, 2025 at 12:50 AM
CPL 2025: Shepherd’s Explosive 73 Powers Guyana Amazon Warriors to 202 Against Saint Lucia Kings
The Guyana Amazon Warriors staged a brilliant comeback to post a commanding total of 202 in the first innings. Their start was shaky, with Anderson falling early for just 2. Ben and Shai Hope looked to stabilize things, building a promising partnership before Ben was dismissed for 30.
Moeen Ali followed for a duck, and Hetmyer, after showing some intent, was run out for just 3. Hope, in an attempt to accelerate, also lost his wicket cheaply. However, the momentum shifted with a match-defining partnership between Romario Shepherd and Iftikhar Ahmed.
Shepherd was explosive, smashing 73 off just 34 balls, while Iftikhar added a valuable 33. In the final overs, Pretorius chipped in with a useful 18, pushing the total to an imposing 195. It's a strong score, but with the firepower in the Saint Lucia Kings' batting lineup, this chase could still go down to the wire.
August 27, 2025 at 12:46 AM
CPL 2025 Match Live: Warriors Finish Strong at 202, Kings Need 203 to Win
The Guyana Amazon Warriors close their innings on a high, reaching 202/6 in 20 overs against the Saint Lucia Kings. The final over saw Dwaine Pretorius strike a six and a four to push the total past the 200 mark. Key contributions came from Romario Shepherd’s late fireworks, along with valuable runs through the middle order, setting a challenging target.
The Saint Lucia Kings will now need 203 runs to win this match which according to experts is a tough chase in T-20 under pressure against a confident Warriors bowling attack.
August 27, 2025 at 12:39 AM
CPL 2025 Match Live: Iftikhar Ahmed Out Caught in 19th Over
The Guyana Amazon Warriors lose another wicket in the 19th over as Iftikhar Ahmed is caught out against the Saint Lucia Kings. His dismissal slows the charge slightly, but with Romario Shepherd still at the crease, the Warriors will look to finish strongly in the final over.
His ball was caught by Time Seifert, sending him back after 33 runs in 27 balls. Joining Shepherd on the crease now is Dwaine Pretorius who wil be assisting in the final over of the match. The warriors now stand at 185 runs after 19th over.
August 27, 2025 at 12:36 AM
CPL 2025 Match Live: Shepherd Smashes a Six and Four in 18th Over
In the 18th over, Romario Shepherd keeps the momentum going for the Guyana Amazon Warriors, blasting one six and one four against the Saint Lucia Kings. His aggressive batting has given the Warriors strong momentum heading into the last two overs as they look to post a big total.
The Warriors now stand at 175-5 with just two overs left to end the first innings of this match.
August 27, 2025 at 12:31 AM
CPL 2025 Match Live: Shepherd Powers 2 Sixes and 2 Fours in 17th Over
Big hitting from Romario Shepherd in the 17th over as he smashes two sixes and two fours, giving the Guyana Amazon Warriors a strong push against the Saint Lucia Kings. The late assault has lifted the scoring rate and set the Warriors up for a big finish in the last three overs.
The Warriors now stand at 163 runs with five wickets down while Shepherd and I. Ahmed are on the pitch keeping the batting in control and setting a good chasing target for the Kings.
August 27, 2025 at 12:23 AM
CPL 2025 Match Live: Warriors 137/5 After 16 Overs
The Guyana Amazon Warriors have moved to 137/5 after 16 overs against the Saint Lucia Kings. After losing early wickets, the side is now building gradually in the middle overs, looking to set up a strong finish in the last four.
The Kings will aim to strike again soon to prevent the Warriors from posting a challenging total.
August 27, 2025 at 12:04 AM
CPL 2025 Match Live: Shai Hope Out for 23, Warriors 78/5 in 13th Over
The Guyana Amazon Warriors lose their captain in the 13th over. Shai Hope is dismissed after scoring 23 runs which has the Warriors struggling at 78/5 after 12.1 overs against the Saint Lucia Kings.
After the wicket, the on-air announcer said, "Fifth wicket down for Guyana and Hope departs. Short of length delivery outside off, Hope waits for it and looks to pull it hard down the ground, mistimes his shot and Wiese takes a good catch at mid-off region."
The middle order now has the responsibility to steady the innings and push the score past a defendable total. The Kings remain in full control of the game with consistent breakthroughs.
August 26, 2025 at 11:42 PM
CPL 2025 Match Live: Warriors Reach 59/4 After 8 Overs
A much needed boost for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 8th over with a six and a four helping the total climb to 59/4 against the Saint Lucia Kings. Skipper Shai Hope is still at the crease and trying to rebuild after the early collapse with help from Iftikhar Ahmed.
The Kings will look for another breakthrough to keep control of the game. Tabraiz Shamsi is on the pitch, trying his best to get another wicket in the first 10 overs of the match.
August 26, 2025 at 11:35 PM
CPL 2025 Match Live: Hetmyer Out in 7th Over, Warriors Four Down
The Guyana Amazon Warriors lose another wicket in the 7th over. Shimron Hetmyer is dismissed for just 1 run, with Tabraiz Shamsi and a sharp run out by Tim David and Tim Seifert combining to send him back.
The Warriors are now four wickets down early against the Saint Lucia Kings which has left captain Shai Hope under pressure to hold the innings together. They stand at 47-4 at the end of the 7th over with 78 balls remaining to finish the first winnings of the 13th Caribbean Premier League 2025 match.
August 26, 2025 at 11:23 PM
CPL 2025 Match Live: Moeen Ali Bowled for 0, Warriors 3 Down in 5th Over
The Guyana Amazon Warriors are in trouble against the Saint Lucia Kings. Moeen Ali is bowled in the 5th over without scoring even a single run and leaving the Warriors three wickets down inside the powerplay. Shai Hope now has the task of steadying the innings with new support at the other end.
Left handed batsman Shimron Hetmyer has joined Shai Hope on the crease now as Warriors look to steady themselves and avoid getting another wicket down.
August 26, 2025 at 11:20 PM
CPL 2025 Match Live: Anderson Out for 5, Warriors Two Down in 4th Over
The Guyana Amazon Warriors lose their second wicket early against the Saint Lucia Kings. Kevlon Anderson is dismissed in the 4th over after scoring just 5 runs. Moeen Ali has now come to the crease to join Shai Hope as the Warriors look to rebuild after losing both openers inside the powerplay.
After two wickets down in the 4th over, Warriors managed to pull off just nine runs in the over, pushing the overall score to 38-2.
August 26, 2025 at 11:17 PM
CPL 2025 Match Live: McDermott Falls for 30, Warriors 1st Wicket Down at 3.3 Overs
The Guyana Amazon Warriors lose their first wicket in the 3.3 over against the Saint Lucia Kings. Opener Ben McDermott departs after a quickfire 30 runs after his ball was caught by Tim David in the deep. The dismissal halts the Warriors’ early momentum, built on boundaries and aggressive strokeplay and has restricted the Warriors at 36 runs.
With McDermott back in the pavilion, the Kings have struck at a crucial time to check the run flow. At the crease now is Shai Hope, who will look to steady the innings and build another strong platform for the Warriors.
August 26, 2025 at 11:14 PM
CPL 2025 Match Live: Boundaries Flow in 3rd Over, Warriors Accelerate
The Guyana Amazon Warriors picked up the tempo in the 3rd over against the Saint Lucia Kings as they smashed one six and two fours to keep the pressure on the bowlers. The warriors now stand at 29-0 after the 3rd over of 1st innings.
The aggressive strokeplay has reignited the innings after a quiet second over, pushing the Warriors’ scoring rate back on track as they eye a strong powerplay foundation. The Kings will need a breakthrough quickly to stop the momentum.
August 26, 2025 at 11:10 PM
CPL 2025 Match Live: Warriors Steady at 14/0 After 2 Overs vs Saint Lucia Kings
The Guyana Amazon Warriors are 14 without loss after 2 overs against the Saint Lucia Kings, having won the toss and chosen to bat first. After a blazing start in the opening over, the Kings’ bowlers pulled things back slightly in the second while keeping the scoring in check. The Warriors’ openers, however, remain positive at the crease as they look to build momentum through the powerplay.
Ben McDermott and Kevlon Anderson are on the crease while Khary Pierre is bowling at the pitch. It’s a steady foundation so far, with the Warriors aiming to push on towards another strong total.
Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.
