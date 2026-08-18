Trinidadian Cancer Patient Dinesh Gadraj dies in India after treatment

Dinesh Gadraj, a Trinidadian cancer patient who travelled to India for specialised treatment, has died after undergoing a bone marrow transplant following treatment for relapsed B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

Trinidad and Tobago: Trinidadian Dinesh Gadraj, who left the country five months ago for India, for a treatment he hoped would help beat his cancer, has died after undergoing a bone marrow transplant.

Gadraj was a former top student of Shiva Boys Hindu College. He was trying to battle with the high-risk B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia, which had unfortunately relapsed and become resistant to the standard treatment. Because of that, he had to travel to India for a specialised treatment.

He had received financial assistance to visit India for his medical assessments and treatment as the doctors in Trinidad and Tobago had told his family that there was nothing more they could do locally as he was in desperate need of specialised medical treatment and care, considering his condition.

Five months ago, in March, Dinesh had travelled to India to the Apollo Hospital, along with her brother, Damian, and his mother, Linda. The specialised team of doctors re-assessed his condition there and began the procedures for the treatment. However, as there is no cure for cancer , there was nothing much they could do either.

The doctors in India recommended CAR T-cell therapy, which is an advanced form of immunotherapy, used to treat relapsed blood cancers. The treatment was successful, and he significantly advanced to remission and the doctors further proceeded with a bone marrow transplant.

Gadraj’s death has left his family devastated as his mother is still struggling to come to terms with the loss of her precious son. His mother, Linda Gadraj said that her son’s death feels like a dream as she had hoped that he would recover.

It feels like a dream. I really thought he would have recovered,” she said.

Linda noted that even though her son didn't survive, she remains grateful to the people who helped her family during his battle. Several members of the public helped the family raise funds for his treatment overseas.

Along with that, the Ministry of Health also contributed $100,000 for his treatment, and an online fundraiser also raised US$3,400.

People have expressed their condolences for Gadraj’s family, “He fought hard to survive.Condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest peacefully,” a user commented.

Gadraj’s family is now preparing for his funeral arrangements.