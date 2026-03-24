‘National Disgrace’: Outrage in Guyana after 12-year-old dies awaiting $35K cancer treatment funding 

The 12-year-old was diagnosed with T-Lymphoblastic Lymphoma in 2023 after being hospitalised with a low blood count and high fever, with later tests confirming the cancer.

Guyana: A major outrage has erupted in Guyana after 12-year-old Marlon Jupiter died because her family could not gather just $35,000 for urgent overseas treatment for T-lymphoblastic lymphoma, which is an aggressive form of blood cancer. The child was battling with the condition for over a year now and his parents were attempting to collect funds for a life saving bone marrow transplant.

Talking about the development, Jupiter’s sister Lashana took to Facebook and said, “With a heavy heart I must say that my brother passed away.”

According to the information, the 12-year-old had been diagnosed with T-Lymphoblastic Lymphoma in 2023 after he was suddenly rushed to the hospital with a low blood count and high fever. His sister confirmed that further medical tests including a biopsy and a CT Scan later confirmed the cancer after lymph nodes appeared on his neck and hands.

At the time of his passing, efforts were ongoing to raise approximately US$35,000 ($7.3M) to cover the procedure and related expenses. Despite the family conducting several fundraisers and creating online donation accounts, they were unable to raise the amount required for the treatment.

Following his death, Opposition Leader of Guyana Azruddin Mohamed is criticising the government and described the situation as a ‘national disgrace’. In a statement, Mohamed said that this is the reality of Guyana today adding that the government boasts of billions for equipment, hospitals and upgrades yet a child died because critical treatment is unavailable in the country and his family could not raise the funds in time.

He further highlighted the funding gap by comparing it with other government expenditures and noted that the Office of the President received $300 million and the Men on a Mission programme $900 million for humanitarian efforts however Marlon’s family had to depend on public donations. Mohamed also criticised what he viewed as excessive spending on conferences, travel, and procurement, alleging that ministerial kickbacks often surpass the amount needed to support Marlon’s family.

He questioned the priorities behind such spending and asked “What is the value of building hospitals if life-saving treatments remain inaccessible? What is the purpose of record-breaking budgets if they cannot save lives?”. The Opposition Leader urged a policy change to ensure that when specialised medical care is not available locally, the government promptly funds overseas treatment without delays or bureaucratic hurdles.

“We hope to see a government that genuinely prioritises its people and upholds service above self,” Mohamed said.

With the death of the child, the locals are shocked and are expressing their condolences to the family and relatives of the young victim.