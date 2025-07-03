Thursday, 3rd July 2025
World’s largest floating bookfair Logos Hope returns to Dominica after 15 years

Housing Minister Melissa Skerrit and several other government members attended the welcoming ceremony aboard the ship.

Dominica: The world’s largest floating bookfair ‘Logos Hope’ has returned to Dominica after a wait of 15 years and is officially open to the Dominican public till July 13, 2025. To welcome the vessel to the island nation on July 2, 2025, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports hosted a brief ceremony aboard the ship.  

The ceremony was also attended by Housing Minister Melissa Skerrit and several other members of the government.  

While sharing the development, the Ministry noted that for some, the return of Logos brings back nostalgic childhood memories and for others, it is an exciting first-time experience but either way, it is a moment not to miss.  

 

For decades, this unique vessel has been sailing across the world, coming with more than just books to the ports she visits. With over 350 crewmembers from 65+ nations, the Logos Hope share knowledge, help, and hope. The vessel is currently travelling across the Caribbean, allowing thousands of people to experience this exciting world’s largest floating bookfair

 

The ship is now located at the Bayfront in Roseau at the Cruise Ship Berth and the entrance fee for the same is 3 EC while the entry for children under 12 and seniors over 65 are free of charge.  

The opening hour of the vessel is 10 am to 10 pm from Tuesday to Saturday and 1 pm to 10 pm on Sunday. It will remain closed on Monday.  

There will also be special events held aboard the vessel on July 5 and July 8. On Saturday, July 5, Meet the World event will be held from 6 pm to 7 30 pm while on Tuesday, July 8 Teachers Seminar will take place from 1 pm to 5 pm.  

According to the information, the teacher's seminar aims to support educators in fostering a positive, engaging and developmentally appropriate learning environment for children while during the Meet the World, attendees will get to experience the beauty of diversity through cultural performances from all around the world.

