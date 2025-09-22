2025-09-22 17:50:32
Trinidad: Domestic dispute in San Juan escalates into violent confrontation; Soldier Injured, Cop in custody

Reports indicate that the domestic dispute unfolded on Sunday, involving a confrontation between a woman, a soldier, and an off-duty police officer from the Guard and Emergency Branch.

Trinidad and Tobago: A domestic dispute in Bourg Mulatresse, San Juan spirals into a violence confrontation between 3 parties, leaving one soldier critically injured and one cop in police custody.

According to reports the domestic dispute occurred on Sunday, September 21, during a confrontation between a woman, a soldier, and an off-duty police officer, assigned to the Guard and Emergency Branch.

While information on the dispute remains primitive, allegedly the confrontation occurred in Bourg Mulatresse around 5p.m. on Sunday, as the soldier, Emilio Constant was visiting the off-duty officer’s ex-girlfriend who is allegedly the mother of his child.

Sources revealed, the off-duty officer allegedly opened fire during the confrontation and shot the soldier, Constant four times before fleeing the scene.

The wounded soldier was reportedly rushed via a private transport to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope where he remains in critical condition.

The officer has reportedly been apprehended and is currently being detained with his firearm seized. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Citizens of Trinidad and Tobago in shock, have taken to Facebook to condemn the act with one user writing, “And people want guns. trained people shooting each other.”

