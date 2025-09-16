Trinidad and Tobago: Two critically injured in shooting outside Siparia Bar

The incident occurred around 3:00 a.m. when Gopaul and Kisson were standing near the intersection of Mary Street and Coora Road.

Trinidad and Tobago: A shocking incident took place in Siparia on Saturday, September 13, which left two young people critically injured and struggling to stay alive. The victims have been identified as Ricardo Gopaul, age 26 and Shelly-Ann Hernandez Kisson, age 28. They were both shot several times outside a very popular bar in the area.

The incident happened at around 3:00 am Gopaul and Kisson were standing near the crossing of Mary Street and Coora Road. The spot is closer to the Mush Nightlife Bar, which is usually very busy on weekends. Suddenly, several gunshots were heard, and the two victims got stuck.

According to eyewitnesses, the sound of gun shots and the screaming caused people in the area to panic and run for cover, to save their lives.

Victims heavily injured and rushed to the hospital

Gopaul collapsed on the roadway after being shot several times. As per the reports by the police officers, he sustained injuries to his abdomen, back, arm, thigh and foot. Kisson was also badly wounded. She was shot in her abdomen and back which left her in critical condition. Residents and bystanders quickly called for help, and both victims were rushed to the Siparia Health Facility.

Doctors at the health center worked to stabilize them. However, because of the seriousness of the injuries, they were transferred to larger hospitals. Gopaul was taken to Point Fortin Hospital, and Kisson to San Fernando General. She is still in critical condition and medical staff continue to monitor her closely.

Upon the arrival of the officers at the scene, they made a disturbing discovery. A total of 35 spent shells were found on the scene. This indicated that either a large caliber firearm or a number of firearms had been used in the shooting. Police secured the area and began their investigations into the shooting.

At present, the families of the victims continue to pray for their quick recovery. The investigation remains in progress as police try to determine the events that transpired that day.