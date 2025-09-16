2025-09-16 17:52:51
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Trinidad and Tobago: Two critically injured in shooting outside Siparia Bar

The incident occurred around 3:00 a.m. when Gopaul and Kisson were standing near the intersection of Mary Street and Coora Road.

Written by WIC News News Desk

Published

Updated

Trinidad and Tobago: A shocking incident took place in Siparia on Saturday, September 13, which left two young people critically injured and struggling to stay alive. The victims have been identified as Ricardo Gopaul, age 26 and Shelly-Ann Hernandez Kisson, age 28. They were both shot several times outside a very popular bar in the area.

The incident happened at around 3:00 am Gopaul and Kisson were standing near the crossing of Mary Street and Coora Road. The spot is closer to the Mush Nightlife Bar, which is usually very busy on weekends. Suddenly, several gunshots were heard, and the two victims got stuck.

According to eyewitnesses, the sound of gun shots and the screaming caused people in the area to panic and run for cover, to save their lives.

Victims heavily injured and rushed to the hospital

Gopaul collapsed on the roadway after being shot several times. As per the reports by the police officers, he sustained injuries to his abdomen, back, arm, thigh and foot. Kisson was also badly wounded. She was shot in her abdomen and back which left her in critical condition. Residents and bystanders quickly called for help, and both victims were rushed to the Siparia Health Facility.

Doctors at the health center worked to stabilize them. However, because of the seriousness of the injuries, they were transferred to larger hospitals. Gopaul was taken to Point Fortin Hospital, and Kisson to San Fernando General. She is still in critical condition and medical staff continue to monitor her closely.

Upon the arrival of the officers at the scene, they made a disturbing discovery. A total of 35 spent shells were found on the scene. This indicated that either a large caliber firearm or a number of firearms had been used in the shooting. Police secured the area and began their investigations into the shooting.

At present, the families of the victims continue to pray for their quick recovery. The investigation remains in progress as police try to determine the events that transpired that day.

Author Profile

The WIC News News Desk delivers timely and reliable coverage of stories from across the globe. From breaking developments to in-depth reports, the desk provides readers with balanced perspectives on politics, business, culture, technology, and world affairs. Its role is to ensure audiences have access to credible information on issues shaping both regional and international landscapes.

WIC News News Desk

The WIC News News Desk delivers timely and reliable coverage of stories from across the globe. From breaking developments to in-depth reports, the desk provides readers with balanced perspectives on politics, business, culture, technology, and world affairs. Its role is to ensure audiences have access to credible information on issues shaping both regional and international landscapes.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Andrew Holness
Uncategorised

Jamaica will achieve 30% renewable energy by 2020, says Holness

2025-09-16 11:52:43

Image from TMZ.
Uncategorised

Cocaine worth over US$450,000 discovered in WHEELCHAIR after St Lucia–NYC...

2025-09-16 11:52:43

United National Congress' MP Devendranath Tancoo(L) Government Minister Rohan Sinanan (R)
Uncategorised

MP Tancoo takes a dig at Minister of works, asks him to fix the landslip...

2025-09-16 11:52:43

Uncategorised

Institutions of 6 countries to receive grants from PAHO to eliminate comm...

2025-09-16 11:52:43

Uncategorised

St Kitts and Nevis: 447 Individuals recovered from COVID-19

2025-09-16 11:52:43

Uncategorised

The UK gives $1 million assistance to St Vincent and the Grenadines

2025-09-16 11:52:43

PM Roosevelt Skerrit meets EU's Malgorzata Wasilewska
Uncategorised

PM Roosevelt Skerrit meets EU's Malgorzata Wasilewska

2025-09-16 11:52:43

Jamaican Singer Jada Kingdom PC: Facebook
Uncategorised

Jada Kingdom all set to perform at Jamaica's Dream Weekend 2024

2025-09-16 11:52:43