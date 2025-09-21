Guyana: Domestic dispute in Region One leaves 20-year-old miner stabbed to death by partner

Police reports indicate that the tragic incident occurred around 5:00 p.m. on September 18, when a 20-year-old miner, returned home intoxicated and found his 19-year-old partner lying in his hammock.

Guyana: A domestic dispute turns deadly in Region One, leaving 20-year-old miner Kevin Smith dead after taking a fatal stabbing to the chest from his partner on Thursday evening.

According to police reports the tragic incident occurred around 5:00 p.m. on September 18, as the 20-year old miner of Baramita, North West District, Guyana returned home drunk to find his 19-year-old partner identified as Nadria James laying on his hammock.

Upon noticing his partner on his hammock, Kevin reportedly armed himself with a cutlass and began attacking her, striking her repeatedly on her left shoulder and on her right hand.

The striking reportedly led to a heated altercation between the two, during which Nadria drew a handmade knife from her waist and stabbed Kevin on the right side of his chest. Kevin reportedly tried to flee the camp the two Guyanese Amerindians were living in but collapsed in the nearby bushes.

Nadria reportedly also fled the scene but later returned and turned herself in at the Baramita Police Station where she provided a statement. The authorities then took her to the wooden and plastic camp where the two reportedly lived together for about a year.

And upon their arrival, they found Kevin lying motionless on the ground with a visible stab wound on his chest.

Kevin was then transported to the Baramita Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. His body remains in the hospital awaiting a post mortem examination, while the police have confirmed that Nadria has been arrested.