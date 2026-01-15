Trinidad and Tobago: Woman brutally assaulted and pushed from balcony, family alleges Police inaction

Despite serious injuries and threats to her life, family claims police have failed to take action against the suspects or provide protection.

Trinidad and Tobago: A young woman was hospitalized with multiple serious injuries, after being brutally assaulted and pushed over a balcony. The victim's family has raised concerns about alleged police inaction and ongoing threats to her life.

According to police reports, the victim has been identified as Ashanti Williams, who was living with an unidentified man or co-worker in a premises.

The incident occurred on December 30, when the male acquaintance went to a nearby shop leaving the victim alone at the residence. It was then that the male acquaintance's childmother allegedly entered the premises.

Upon entering the residence, the suspect identified as Ariann King, entered the victim’s bedroom where she was resting and allegedly dragged her out from her bedroom.

After that the suspect started assaulting the victim brutally before pushing her over a banister (balcony). Later the suspect fled the scene leaving the victim critically injured.

She was discovered by a male acquaintance lying badly injured in the ground who was returning from a shop, following which he immediately rushed her to the Roxborough Hospital.

The doctors examined her and stated that the victim has suspected multiple serious injuries including three fractures to her hip, a broken hand, broken teeth, and facial injuries.

Following which the police officers were informed by the victim’s family, and upon reaching the hospital, officials recorded the statement of the victim and her family.

However, the relatives of the victims claimed that the days or weeks had passed since the incident but no police took any initiative to arrest the suspects, nor the protection has been provided to William despite her critical injuries and reported threats.

Relatives also claimed that despite the continuous complaints or reports the officers didn’t respond after being told that “this was the second incident involving the same suspects.”

One of the relatives of the victim further stated that my sister is traumatized by this incident as the suspect King openly stated that she would carry the attack again while urging the authorities that “This is a serious case and my sister’s life is in danger, we are requesting to take some serious action on this matter before something worse might happen.”

This incident sparked a concern over the police complaints and interaction with the case or victims, as many people took to Facebook to shower their anger on the government after this case.