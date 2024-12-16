MV Gem Star 2 still stranded in the Caribbean Sea with 400 passengers: Know reason

The vessel experienced a major engine failure between the seawaters of the Mayreau and Canouan.

The MV Gem Star 2 ship was left stranded in the Caribbean Sea for over 5 hours on Sunday.

The reports reveal that the vessel was adrift at sea for some five hours near Mayreau/Union Island with some 400 people on board.

Rescue Operations

Following facing several issues, a tugboat was sent around 12:38 am to begin the process of guiding the vessel back into Canouan.

As of now, the tugboat is successfully moving the MV Gem Star 2 towards Canouan but due to the slow movement of it, it is taking a lot of time.

MV Gem Star 2 is a ferry which services the Southern Grenadines islands of Canouan, Mayreau and Union Island.

Officials stated that the tugboat moves very slowly, but they are making all efforts to bring the MV Gem Star 2 to the shores at the earliest.

Passengers Maintaining Patience

Although the situation is very difficult, but the passengers on board the MV Gem Star 2 have maintained their calm. They are hopeful for the rescue operations.

The authorities of the vessel assured the passengers that they should be in Canouan as soon as the rescue operations finished.

MV Gem Star’s managing team further added that it is a long “gruelling experience”, however they are relieved to know how passengers on board are looking after each other.

Some, pictures from the vessels spread across shortly after, where passengers could be seen lying on the floor, as they await to be back on the shores.

Facebook Note by Passenger

A passenger aboard the vessel also took to Facebook to note that, “Unfortunately, persons are on the boat hungry and thirsty, but we are still thankful that passengers and crew members are all safe.”

Meanwhile, several other people are also praying for the safe arrival of the vessel to Canouan through Facebook.

“Safe tour in Guide them oh lord. Thank you, Jesus,” wrote a user named Nolma while another user said, “Dear God please take them home safely in Jesus name.”