Dominica’s World Creole Music Festival announces 2026 Lineup

The 26th World Creole Music Festival returns to Dominica from October 23 to 25, featuring Ne-Yo, Machel Montano, Tabou Combo, Alkaline, Skillibeng and Uncle Waffles.

Dominica: The 26th World Creole Music Festival (WCMF) has returned to Nature Island and will run for three nights straight, starting from October 23 to October 25, 2026, at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium in Roseau, Dominica.

This year’s event is set to bring together international, regional, and local acts across soca, dancehall, kompa, Afro-house, R&B and many more.

The Dominica’s World Creole Music Festival has announced the major lineup of international, regional and local artists that will perform at the stage at Windsor Park.

Tourism Minister Denise Charles Pemberton, during the launch of the event on Saturday, August 15, promised that the festival season will be filled with culture, music, and pulsating rhythms.

She also added that the festival is more than entertainment, as it will have a significant amount of impact over the hotels, restaurants, vendors, transportation providers, creatives, and will benefit the economy of the nation.

As per the latest reports, this year’s event will feature performances from the region’s biggest stars, including soca icon Machel Montano, Haitian band Tabou Combo, dancehall artistes Skillibeng and Alkaline, and South African DJ Uncle Waffles.

Along with that, the limelight lays on the Grammy winner, Ne-Yo is also coming to the Nature Isle for the festival.

Dominica Festivals officially announced this through a Facebook post noting, “Grammy-winning, chart-defining, generation-shaping - NE-YO is coming to the Nature Isle. The man behind two decades of R&B anthems takes the stage at the World Creole Music Festival 2026. Pulsating Rhythms. You already know how we do it.

Diblo Dibala, the Congolese guitar icon will also be joining the festival as the Dominica Festivals announced that, “Widely known as “Machine Gun” for his rapid-fire, precision fingerpicking technique, Diblo Dibala became a central pioneer of the fast-paced Parisian soukous movement throughout the 1980s and 1990s. This October, experience the guitar work, rhythm and energy of a true African music legend live at the Dominica World Creole Music Festival 2026.”

The lineup for the opening night will have Capleton, Klass, Maurane Voyer, TK International, Midnight Groovers, and Colton T.

Jean-Marc Ferdinand, the man behind "Dis La Réyé," the anthem no Caribbean fete is complete without, will also join the event.

Night two will have Alkaline, Tabou Combo, Asa Bantan, V’GHN, Ecstasy Band, as the festival will close with Machel Montano, Uncle Waffles, Fridayy, Doblo Dibala, and other regional, as well as local acts.

“UNCLE WAFFLES (Waffles) will be live on night 3 of Dominica’s World Creole Music Festival 2026,” Dominica Festivals noted.

Apart from the lineup, the Dominica Festivals and Dominica Ministry of Tourism, is giving away a trip for two to the World Creole Music Festival.

“Three nights of non-stop rhythms in the heart of the Caribbean, and you could be there. Entering is easy: scan the QR code on the flyer or tap the link in the comments to enter now!,” the post read.