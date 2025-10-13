Trinidad’s Teniel Campbell strikes gold twice at 2025 Caribbean Cycling Championships  

Other finishers included Bérénice Paul of Guadeloupe (32:33.0) and Gabrielle Lovell of Belize (40:33.7).

Trinidad and Tobago: The cycling sensation of Trinidad and Tobago, Teniel Campbell, has delivered a commanding performance at the 2025 Caribbean Cycling Championships, capturing two gold medals in both the Individual Time Trial and the Road Race events. The championship was held at the John Smith Burrell Boom Circuit in Belize.

Campbell won the Caribbean Road Cycling Championships Women's Individual Time Trial in a time of 28:39.40 ahead of Jamaican Llori Sharpe (31:58.00) and Bermuda's Gabriella Arnold (32:14.40). Cuba’s Liannis R. Mesa Silveira was the standout among the Under-23 women, placing fourth overall in 32:15.6 to secure the U23 title.

She finished comfortably ahead of Bahamas riders Kami Roach (42:45.7) and Sieanna Mackey (44:45:00), who placed second and third respectively in that division.

In the men's ITT, Akil Campbell finished 5th in 42:37.00 and Liam Trepte 11th in 47:44.00. The Men's ITT was won by Bermuda's Nicholas Narraway in a time of 39:25.00.

Following the huge achievement, the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation took to Facebook to congratulate the young woman. They said, “Congratulations to our very own Teniel Campbell on proudly representing Trinidad and Tobago at the 2025 UCI World Championships in Rwanda!”

The federation also added that Teniel took on both the Time Trial and the Road Race, finishing a commendable 23rd in the Time Trial event, giving her all against the best in the world.

Despite the challenges on race day and not being able to complete the road race, her strength, determination, and resilience shine just as brightly.

While appreciating her, the federation said, “Your effort and commitment continue to inspire the next generation of Trinidad and Tobago cyclists. We are proud of you, Teniel!”

The Caribbean Elite Road Cycling Championship 2025, hosted in Belize from October 10–12, brought together participants from 17 Caribbean nations, showcasing unity, resilience, and the growing excellence of regional cycling.