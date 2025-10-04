2025-10-04 10:46:13
Belize: 21-year-old ‘Kimmy Boo’ convicted for stealing from musician after overnight stay

In November 2024, Palacio reported missing belongings after spending a night with Garbutt, sources say.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Belize: What began as a night together in 2024 ends in a court conviction this year, as 21-year-old Kimani Rosita Ashanti Garbutt also famously known as ‘Kimmy Boo’ was convicted of stealing lobster, fish, and even a pair of tennis shoes from musician Robert Palacio.

According to sources, the incident happened sometime in November 2024 when Palacio reported that few of his belongings had gone missing after spending a night with Garbutt.

She did not deny the allegations, stating that she was pregnant at the time and the musician had promised her money after they spent the night together. However, Palacio reportedly left for the entire day, and since she had to catch a boat, the 21-year-old decided to take a few of his belongings and left.

Palacio claims he left to withdraw money for her at the ATM, but when he returned, Garbutt was gone, along with several of his belongings, including a pair of Vapor Max Nike sneakers valued at $200, a Beats Bluetooth speaker valued at $300, 12 pieces of clothing, Jordan sneakers, and seafood from his refrigerator, totaling $730.

Following the stolen items report on November 11, 2024 Garbutt, who was then pregnant, was first arraigned and remanded to the Belize Central Prison after being unable to meet a $1,500 bail. Garbutt reportedly also spent her 21st birthday behind bars.

The 21-year-old was convicted at the Belize City Magistrate’s Court where she changed her plea from not guilty to guilty before Magistrate Mannan Dennison on Wednesday, October 1. Garbutt has been fined $500 plus $5 court costs that must be paid by November 30, 2025, or she will face three months’ imprisonment.

The young mother is due to celebrate her 22nd birthday outside of bars only if she clears her $505 court fine in time.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

