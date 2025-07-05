Exclusive: Dominica’s World Creole Music Fest turns 25, Vybz Kartel & Bunji Garlin among star-studded lineup

The World Creole Music Festival is set to return for its 25th edition, taking place from October 24-26, 2025. The lineup this year features names including Triple Kay International, Romain Virgo and several others.

Dominica: The highly anticipated annual music festival in Dominica ‘World Creole Music Festival’ is set to return for its 25th edition from October 24-26, 2025 at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium. Having been officially launched on Friday, the festival this year is set to feature renowned performers including Jamaican dancehall sensation Vybz Kartel and Antiguan musical band Burning Flames.

As the festival is marking its 25th jubilee year in 2025, the theme for the same is ‘GLOBAL ECHOES OF THE NATURE ISLAND’.

While announcing the official launch, the Dominica Festivals Committee said that this year the island nation will be celebrating 25 years of rhythm, resistance and roots. From the Caribbean to the world, the World Creole Music Festival returns with a legacy like no other.

The craze of this festival is spread across the world and every year the Nature Isle welcomes hundreds and thousands of music enthusiasts from across and Caribbean and beyond, making it one of the best and most visited festival of the region.

Official Lineup for World Creole Music Festival 2025

This year the festival is set to feature a number of renowned names from across the Caribbean, who are expected to make this silver jubilee one for the history books.

Jamaica dancehall sensation Vybz Kartel is one of the most anticipated names this year followed by Antiguan band Burning Flames and Trinidadian musical artist Bunji Garlin.

According to the information, night one will be headlined by Burning Flames who will then be joined by a number of other performers including Gilles, Halibut, Midnight Groovers, Nu Look, Oswald, Romain Virgo, Steel Pulse and Triple Kay International. One more name is yet to be revealed, leaving fans eagerly anticipated for the final addition to the lineup.

Night 2 will be headlined by Vybz Kartel who will be joined by Asa Bantan, Gordon Henderson, DJ MJ, Ebony Empress, Faithii, First Serenade, Jixels, Joe Dwet File, Kenny G, Kes The Band, Linford John, Little Boy, Ophelia, Puda, Quan, Ridge, Rohie, Shanika, Spice and WCK.

Meanwhile, Night 3 which will mark the final night of the 2025 festival will be headlined by Bunji Garlin, Fay Ann Lyons, Reo, Elisha Benoit, Extasy Band, Esra D Fun Machine, Kassav, Trilla G, Michele Henderson, Nice, Shelly & Signal Band, Tiwa Savage and one final name will be added to this lineup.

With this star-studded lineup being revealed, the music enthusiasts are gearing up to visit Dominica in October this year and be part of this exciting festival.

Early Bird Tickets Sold Out Within 1 Hour of Release

Following the official launch of the festival, the organisers released the early bird season tickets which were available online and fans got the three-night pass only for $400. These tickets got sold out within an hour of going on sale, showcasing the immense demand from patrons.

The organisers have also released the Tier 1 season tickets which are on sale now and fans can secure their spot for 3 epic nights at just $500 XCD.

The organisers are calling upon the music enthusiasts to grab these tickets at the earliest and take benefit of the sale price.

History of World Creole Music Festival

In October 1997, the very first World Creole Music Festival was launched, and it was born out of a dream to celebrate Creole music, identity and unity. The festival was launched with a mission to showcase the rhythms, elevate the artists and welcome the world to the shores of Dominica.

Creole music came alive including genres such as cadence-lypso and bouyon, kompa, zouk, soukous and zydeco. In the initial year only, three nights of nonstop pulsating rhythms quickly earned it the title ‘The Festival That Never Sleeps’.

Among the pioneering performers were Exile One, Tabou Combo, Zouk Machine, WCK, Midnight Groovers, Ophelia, First Serenade, and Gordon Henderson, who not only performed but also helped orchestrate this cultural milestone.

This year the festival is entering its 25th silver jubilee edition with the organisers aiming to pay tribute to the visionaries, artists and cultural leaders who dedication and passion brought this festival to life.