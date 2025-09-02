All You Need to Know About Caribbean Music Awards 2025: Winners, Highlights & More

The 3rd Annual Caribbean Music Awards lit up Kings Theatre in Brooklyn on August 28, 2025, uniting the region’s top stars under the theme Voices of the Caribbean for a night of music, culture, and celebration.

The stage lit with lights and rhythms as the Caribbean stars aligned for a monumental night to remember, the 3rd Annual Caribbean Music Awards 2025. The event was held on Thursday, August 28, 2025 at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn , New York under the theme Voices of the Caribbean.

The extravagant event celebrated the region’s vibrant soundscape at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn while bringing together the hottest Caribbean music stars and vibes on the red carpet and the stage.

From reggae and Soca to dancehall, zouk, and bouyon, the event brought together some of the biggest names in Caribbean music, to honor artistry, culture, and legacy that the Caribbean music artists have brought to the world.

Fans and industry players alike turned their attention to Brooklyn, where the awards highlighted not only the year’s chart-toppers but also the stories behind the music that continues to shape the Caribbean identity worldwide.

The awards hosted by Majah Hype, featured notable DJs on the red carpet, while artists the likes of Romain Virgo, Skinny Fabulous, Dexta Daps, Konshens, Kranium, Lady Lava and many more set the stage ablaze with unforgettable performances.

Major Winners of the Caribbean Music Awards 2025 Night

The Caribbean Music Awards 2025 honored some of the hottest Caribbean musical artists that have set the year on a tune with their voices and rhythms. The 2025 Caribbean Music Awards witnessed Jamaican’s top artists including Romain Virgo and Shenseea walking away as the big winners in their categories.

Jamaica’s sensation Shenseea walked away with the prestigious Female Dancehall Artist of the Year Award while beating other top contenders including Stefflon Don, Jada Kingdom, Spice, Vanessa Bling, Shaneil Muir, and Stalk Ashley who also got nominated for the same award.

Following her win Shenseea, the Hit and Run singer, took to her Instagram stories to show off her new award and share the news of her big win while thanking God, and her “Shenyengs”.

This award caps off an exciting year for Shenseea, who was recently featured on the global hit 'Sugar Sweet' alongside Mariah Carey and Kehlani.

The male Reggae Artist of the Year Award was swept by Virgo who stole the award from his peers the likes of Sizzla Kalonji, Tarrus Riley, Gramps Morgan, Anthony B, Pressure Busspipe, Buju Banton, and YG Marley all who put out incredible tunes in the year.

Three powerhouse women dominated the Female Artist of the Year title with each winning an Award in their respective genres. Jamaica’s Shenseea won big as the female Dancehall Artist of the Year, Trinidad’s Patrice Roberts won big in the category of female Soca Artist of the Year and Jamaica’s Lila Iké took the award of the female Reggae Artist of the Year.

The spotlight for Male Artist of the Year shone brightly on three standout winners: Romain Virgo from Jamaica, who won Male Reggae Artist of the Year, Valiant also from Jamaica, who took home the award for Male Dancehall Artist of the Year and Skinny Fabulous and St Vincent, who claimed Male Soca Artist of the Year.

Honors for Legends and Icons

The Caribbean Music Awards also placed Iconic Honors on some of the artists for their contributions not only in the music sector but also beyond. The evening also extended to share a tribute to few of the industry’s pioneers and legends including American hip-hop artist Busta Rhymes receiving the Elite Icon Award, for his trailblazing Caribbean-rooted contributions to the music scene which earned him the title of a global superstar.

On the other hand, Jamaican deejay Bounty Killer was honored with the highly coveted Lifetime Achievement Award as the Caribbean Music Awards 2025 aimed to recognize his several decades of influence to dancehall and reggae music not only in Jamaica but across the Caribbean region.

In addition to this, Trinidadian Austin Lyons who is widely known as “Super Blue” was honored with the Calypso Honors, as a nod to his lasting legacy in this art form.

Special Recognitions were mentioned, receiving Producer Honors was Kerwin Du Bois, meanwhile theSizzla Youth Foundation was honored by the Humanitarian Award, Shirleyann Cyril-Mayers was placed as the honoree for the Gospel Excellence.

Legacy Honors were bestowed upon the Haitian band Carimi, while standout victories included Reggae Collaboration of the Year awarded to Bugle for “Thank You Lord” featuring Buju Banton and Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley.

Whilst in the bouyon music award went to The Bouyon Boys who won Bouyon Artist of the Year. and Lady Lava winning the Bouyon Collaborator of the Year.

Unforgettable Moments and Surprises

DJ Khaled with the recently released track of You Remind Me," which features a legendary lineup of Jamaican dancehall artists such as Vybz Kartel, Buju Banton, Mavado, Bounty Killer, Rory Stone Love, and Kaylan Arnold was also one of the notable musical guest at the 2025 Caribbean Music Award.

A would-be guest catastrophic fall from grace as Prince Harry was denied entry at the Caribbean Music Award 2025 after showing up and being blocked at the entry with security. With Harry stating “I just want to have fun,” while being firmly blocked at the door, the prince left looking frustrated due to the entry denial.

The Caribbean Music Award is set to exclusively air on BET Friday, September 12, 2025.