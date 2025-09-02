Shenseea named Female Dancehall Artist of the Year at 2025 Caribbean Music Awards

Shenseea’s award marks a milestone in her rise from breakout talent to global dancehall star, celebrating both her musical success and impact as a role model for young women.

Jamaica: Shenseea has been crowned as the Female Dancehall Artist of the Year at the 2025 Caribbean Music Awards. The 3rd annual ceremony took place at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York on August 29. It was one of the biggest nights in Caribbean music and Shenseea’s victory was the most celebrated moment.

At the Caribbean Music Awards ceremony, the Jamaican star arrived in a custom couture gown with her ShenYeng team. She took the stage and delivered an emotional speech after winning her award. She thanked her fans, her late mother, and the artists who inspired her.

Shenseea also sent a message of encouragement to young women. “This one is for every girl who was told she had to water herself down to win. I didn’t—and look where we are,” she said.





A successful year of achievements

This award marks a high point in Shenseea’s career after a very successful career. In 2025, she performed at the St Kitts Music Festival, where she closed her set with a powerful tribute to Bob Marley. Shenseea also released a remix of “Shake It To The Max (FLY).” The remix went viral on TikTok and became a hit in clubs all over the world.

Another highlight was her meeting with Vybz Kartel, whom she has often called the “GOAT of dancehall.” She also dropped hints at her second global album, which is expected to include Afrobeats, trap dancehall, and acoustic reggae.

Shenseea’s music continues to blend international sounds while staying true to Jamaican culture. Her style has brought fans together from across the Caribbean, the United States, and other parts of the world.



Looking in the future, Shenseea is expected to perform at several festivals over the course of this year. For the time being, she is enjoying her success. “I came into this game with something to prove. Now, I just want to keep showing girls that you can dominate without changing who you are,” she told reporters backstage.