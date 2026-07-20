Antigua and Barbuda: Shooting at Potters leaves one dead, another critical

Police said a lone gunman opened fire on a group of men playing cards beneath a roadside shed in Potters, killing one man and leaving another in critical condition as investigators continue searching for the suspect.

Antigua and Barbuda: A 29-year-old man was killed and another person was left in critical condition following a shooting incident in Potters on Sunday morning.

The victim has been identified as Leyandrew Hubbard of the same area. Police said that the incident took place at around 10:30 am near Ladoo Road. When police arrived at the scene, they found Hubbard with multiple gunshot wounds. Medical personnel on-site examined him and pronounced him dead at around 12:37 pm.

According to the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda, Hubbard was with a group of men under a roadside shed when one attacker approached and started firing towards him before fleeing the scene.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Hubbard and several other persons were playing cards beneath a shed when a lone gunman approached the group and opened fire, shared the authority via an official media release.

Another man from Urlings was also injured during the shooting. He suffered a gunshot wound to his back and was taken to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition. Doctors said that he will soon undergo surgery and stay under medical observation.

Investigators are still looking for the suspect, as no identity or motive behind the shooting is yet known.

Police are asking members of the public for any information that may help identify the person responsible. Witnesses can contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or 462-3914, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).

Commissioner of Police Everton Jeffers and the Police Administration extended their sympathies to the family and friends of Hubbard. Locals have also taken to social media to share their condolences.

One individual said, “My condolences to the family May his soul RIP,” while another stated, “Prayers to the other person also that is fighting for his life too many guns on the streets what is your government going to do about this.”