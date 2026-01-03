26-year-old man shot dead hours before New Year, home later destroyed by fire in Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago: In a shocking development, 26-year-old Jerome Woods was shot dead just hours before New Year celebrations and moments later his home was set ablaze in Tobago. According to the information, the police officials have launched an investigation into the death of 26-year-old sanitation worker, Jerome Woods of Blackman Trace, Delaford, Tobago.

Police officials report that the victim was found dead inside his residence with several gunshot wounds on December 31, 2025 around 11:30 am. The District Medical Officer (DMO) later visited the scene and pronounced Woods dead on the scene. His body was then removed and taken to the mortuary for a forensic examination.

Following the discovery, authorities launched an investigation into the death of the 26-year-old. However, around 10:30 p.m., the fire department reportedly received an anonymous tip about a fire that had broken out at Woods’ residence.

Fire officers proceeded to Blackman Trace, where they found Woods’ two-storey wooden and concrete structure ablaze. Fire officers from the Roxborough Fire Station attempted to control the blaze; however, the entire structure was engulfed and completely destroyed.

According to a preliminary police investigation, the 26-year-old, who reportedly lived alone on the property was last seen alive at 9:00 p.m. on December 30, 2025, at King Street, Delaford and gunshots were reportedly heard in the area of his home around 3:30 a.m. that morning. The police believe that Woods’ death and arsenic act on his property were reportedly linked to a probable connection of drug activity.

Police are continuing their investigation into Woods’ death and the exact cause of the fire which they believe may be linked to his murder.

Citizens of Trinidad and Tobago have taken to Facebook to comment on the tragic incident, with one user, Kevin Bartholomew, accusing police officers of a lack of vigilance. In his comment, he wrote, "And most likely they removed the body and went to drink rum instead of securing the crime scene and trying to gather evidence."

He further stated, "The fire was not drug-related. Most likely, people watching too much TV wanted to destroy evidence, and burning down the house gets rid of or contaminates evidence. If the police don’t know that, then fire the entire homicide department."