Russia strikes St. Kitts and Nevis-registered vessel in Black Sea, injuring 3 crew members

Two foreign-flagged cargo ships were hit in the Black Sea, leaving one crew member dead and several injured, as attacks on civilian shipping routes continue.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Russia attacked two foreign-flagged civilian cargo ships in the Black Sea on June 19, one registered in Panama and the other in St. Kitts and Nevis. According to Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Development of Communities and Territories, Oleksii Kuleba, one crew member aboard the Panamanian-flagged vessel was killed, while two others were injured.

It was confirmed that the St. Kitts and Nevis-flagged vessel was also struck with the attack leaving three crew members injured.

According to the information, the vessels were departing the Ukrainian maritime corridor toward a port in Greater Odesa to load grain when it was hit by the drones. The strike caused a fire on board and disrupted navigation systems. However, the ship remained afloat and was later assisted by a patrol vessel.

The head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Kiper described the attack as a part of Russia’s wider assault on foreign-flagged civilian ships operating near Ukraine’s Black Sea maritime corridor and a continuing threat to civilian shipping, international trade, freedom of navigation and global food security.

Kiper further noted that both the ships have since resumed their voyages and Port operations were also continuing under increased levels of security.

Oleksii Kuleba, said the strike is fresh proof that Russia wages war on freedom of navigation, trade, and food security.

“This is yet another proof that Russia is waging a war against freedom of navigation, international trade, and global food security,” Kuleba said, according to Ukrinform.

Kuleba mentioned that such crimes deserve a clear international assessment, terrorism as the civilian crews, merchant ships and maritime infrastructure that supports humanitarian and export routes are all targets.

“Civilian crews, merchant ships, and the maritime infrastructure that supports humanitarian and export routes are under the sights. But such crimes should receive a clear international assessment - terrorism. The world cannot get used to civilian sailors becoming targets for Russian weapons,” Kuleba said.

The strike comes in the midst of repeated attacks on civilian maritime routes in the Black Sea, where commercial vessels, grain shipments and port infrastructure have been affected throughout the war in Ukraine.

Russia has repeatedly hit merchant traffic in the corridor in the past, on May 18, a Russian Shahed drone struck a Chinese ship, just before Putin’s visit to Beijing.

On May 29, Russian drones hit three more foreign-flagged ships in the same corridor and on June 8, Russia attacked two Maritime Search and Rescue Service boats on a humanitarian mission, leaving casualties.

The incident has expectedly raised concern in St. Kitts and Nevis, whose flag is carried by internationally registered vessels operating across global maritime routes.

The strike comes amid repeated attacks on civilian maritime routes in the Black Sea, where commercial vessels, grain shipments and port infrastructure have been affected throughout the war in Ukraine.