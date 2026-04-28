Pirates hijack St. Kitts and Nevis flag bearing ship in Somalia

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported that the vessel was near the coastal area of Garacad, off Somalia, with 15 crew members on board, including two Indians and 13 Syrians.

A cargo vessel bearing St. Kitts and Nevis flag was hijacked by pirates on Sunday evening. As per initial reports, the ship named MV Sward was carrying cement and was enroute Mombasa, Kenya.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported that the ship was near the coastal area of Garacad in the waters off Somalia and had 15 crew members on board, including 2 Indians and 13 Syrians.

Notably, the vessel MV Sward flies the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis as a "Flag of Convenience" (FOC). It does not mean that the ship belongs to the Federation, but it is a standard industry practice where a ship is registered in a country other than its owner's home nation for regulatory advantages.

As per security firms including the British maritime security group Vanguard, hijacked MV Sward is being steered deeper into waters that are known for heightened pirate activity.

An official from the Puntland Maritime Police Force, speaking anonymously, said that the seizure occurred near a region increasingly linked to a resurgence in piracy.

He further said that nine pirates had boarded the Sward and taken control, “The ship is presently under the control of armed men,” he added and assured that their team is monitoring the situation.

Maritime authorities have not yet confirmed how the attackers boarded the ship, however similar incidents in the region have involved heavily armed groups using small and fast-moving boats.

This hijacking was reportedly the second off Somalia occurring within less than a week. On April 21, 2026, the Palau-flagged tanker Honour 25 was taken by 6 gunmen in the waters off Somalia, reported the BBC. The vessel has 17 crew onboard and was sailing from the semi-autonomous Somali region of Puntland with a cargo of 18,500 barrels of oil.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has therefore issued a warning saying that, “due to increased threat of possible PAG activity, vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity as authorities continue to investigate.”

These incidents have further added to growing concern over renewed piracy in the region, after attacks had declined for years following a peak between 2008 and 2018, before resurfacing again from late 2023.