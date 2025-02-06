St Kitts and Nevis: Attorney General Garth Wilkin elected Vice Chair of United Nations INC

Reportedly his appointment comes because of the Permanent Mission of the country’s new orientation to scale up visibility and representation across the UN System.

St Kitts and Nevis: Attorney General Garth Wilkin has been elected as the Vice Chair on the United Nations Intergovernmental Negotiations Committee (INC).

The committee is responsible to draft the UN Framework Convention on International Tax Cooperation.

Garth Wilkin who is also the Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs was appointed on Monday. Reportedly his appointment comes because of the Permanent Mission of the country’s new orientation to scale up visibility and representation across the UN System.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew congratulated Attorney General Garth Wilkin for this appointment and said, “This is indeed a tremendous achievement for our Federation, our Foreign Service—in particular, our Permanent Mission to the United Nations—and our Attorney-General personally.”

“Congratulations to our AG, the Foreign Service, and the entire staff of the Permanent Mission of St. Kitts and Nevis to the UN, on behalf of a grateful nation, for your excellent service. We wish you well as you not only serve us but, through the UN, the entire world,” he added.

During this address at the Organizational Meeting, Minister Garth Wilkin said that to represent the country on an international stage is a privilege he does not take for granted.

The Attorney General also reminded the attendees that the Federation believes in trading the way to becoming a Sustainable Island State by 2040 and asked them to trust that this process backed by consensus and outstretched hands can easy their way to this important national development goal.

He further noted that St Kitts and Nevis is proud to serve as a Vice Chair on the Inter-Governmental Negotiation Committee to draft the United Nations Framework Convention on International Tax Cooperation.

“I am personally pleased to contribute to this important global initiative and thank AGO Crown Counsel Liska Hutchinson-Rhyner for her support in this process,” outlined the Minister.

Minister Wilkin further reiterated his commitment towards contributing significantly to this significant global initiative.