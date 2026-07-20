2026-07-20 18:02:56
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St. Kitts Grill Fest 2026 crowns regional and category winners

The first regional edition of St. Kitts Grill Fest brought together teams from Anguilla, Barbados, Grenada, and St. Kitts and Nevis, with Team Grenada claiming the inaugural regional title.

Written by Kofi Nelson

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Updated

St. Kitts: Grill masters from across the region battled at this year's St. Kitts Grill Fest, with winners named across five categories as organisers hailed another successful staging of the event.

The 2026 competition marked the first regional edition of the Grill Fest as it brought together teams from Anguilla, Barbados, Grenada, and St. Kitts and Nevis to compete for a single title.

The event was held on Saturday, July 18, at the Frigate Bay Lawn, running from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., as part of the 10th anniversary celebrations of St. Kitts and Nevis Restaurant Week and Culinary Month.

Baby back ribs were introduced as a new category this year, joining the pork, fish, chicken, and lobster divisions.

In the pork category, Ricardo "Smurf" Stewart took the win, with Cleon "Pappy" Francis placing as runner-up.

Michael "Jangeezy" Browne won the fish category, ahead of runner-up Jacqueline Rose.

Kyla Huggins claimed the chicken category, with Michelle Bridgewater finishing as runner-up.

In the lobster category, Dave "Mugsey" Martin took first place, followed by Cleavon Chumney.

Tyrone "Granny" Browne won the newly introduced baby back ribs category, with Marlene Ramsey placing as runner-up.

Team Grenada, comprising Andre Church, Jaylill Bernard, Wyll Smith and Shackera Ackie, won the Regional Competition at St. Kitts Grill Fest. The team was congratulated for grilling its way into the event's history following the regional showdown. Organisers thanked sponsors Xpress Events, Kayanjet and E-Z Axcess Graphix for making the regional competition possible.

Organisers further congratulated all winners, runners-up, participants through designated social media posts.

Alongside the grilling competition, the event featured a kids' zone, food and beverage vendors, local artisans, live entertainment, and giveaways, with the St. Kitts Marriott Resort and The Royal Beach Casino serving as the official accommodation sponsor.

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Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

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