St. Kitts and Nevis Restaurant Week kicks off with record-breaking 10th edition

The 10th edition of St. Kitts and Nevis Restaurant Week has officially begun, launching a month-long culinary celebration featuring fixed-price menus, local ingredients, and dozens of participating restaurants across both islands.

St. Kitts and Nevis: St. Kitts and Nevis Restaurant Week has officially begun, marking the 10th anniversary of the twin-island Federation’s culinary event with this edition reportedly being the biggest event yet.

The organisers announced the launch of the week through Facebook, inviting locals and visitors to explore “bold Island flavours” and enjoy the event. The post featured Mr. Kool 2025, Shamar Pemberton, who encouraged the locals to make reservations and to be a part of the culinary adventure

“🎉The wait is over St. Kitts & Nevis Restaurant Week has officially begun! 🍽️ It's time to explore bold island flavors, enjoy specially curated menus, and support the amazing restaurants that make our culinary scene so special. Whether you're dining with family, friends, or treating yourself, there's something delicious waiting for you. Make your reservations, bring your appetite, and let the culinary adventure begin,” the post read.

This year’s celebration will last beyond a single week as the St. Kitts and Nevis Culinary month will run throughout July 2026, where both the islands will host fixed-price menus, tasting showcases, charity diners and twilight galas.

Every year, the participating restaurants build special menus around a single local ingredient that is offered at a fixed price. For this year, the selected two ingredients are carrot and passionfruit.

Carambola Beach Club shared their excitement and enthusiasm for the St. Kitts and Nevis Restaurant week 2026 through a post, promoting their club for the event as well.

“Girls Night Out but make it “Flavours”! There is no better excuse to dress up and step out than Flavours by Carambola. The perfect girls’ night out filled with amazing bites, beautiful island vibes, and the best company. Where are you heading for St. Kitts & Nevis Restaurant Week?,” the post said.

Participating Restaurants across Nevis includes, Chrishi Beach Club, Yachtsman Grill, Margarita Wheels, Level Up Sports Bar and Grill ,Chill Beach Bar & Grill, Montpelier Nevis, Geothermal Bar and Catering Service, Golden Rock Inn, Boddie's Restaurant & Pizzeria, Bananas, L'Escale, The Hermitage, Sunshine's Beach Bar & Grill, The Grub, Big 6, Mojos, Mango at Four Season Resort Nevis, Buju's Place, Sip on the Square, Queen City Bar & Grill, 869 Sports Bar & Grill, Passion Bar & Grill, Mount Nevis Hotel, The Hook Up Bar & Grill, and the Heritage Cafe

Participating, Restaurants across St. Kitts includes, Jamrock, Rock Lobster, Marshall's, The Coal Pot, Splash at Royal St. Kitts Hotel Restaurant, Ital Creations, Idea in a Cup, FIRE Steakhouse and Seafood Restaurant at St. Kitts Marriott Resort, Carambola Beach Club, Serendipity, The View at Palm Court Garden, Amory Bakery, Lotus Thai Bistro, Sushii Spot, Park Hyatt St. Kitts, Sunset Reef St. Kitts, Krazy Rolls, Yummies, Sweet and Savory at Royal St. Kitts Hotel, The Bistro at Timothy Beach Resort, Blu Fin, Ribeez Texas BBQ, St. Kitts Branch, Poinciana Restaurant, Soho Lounge, Blu Martini, Sweet Fingers, Sweet Divine, Le Parlour, Escape Lounge, Shekina Glory Snackette, Island Roasters, The Sweets Studio, Petite Stacks, and the Hard Rock Cafe