St. Kitts and Nevis Restaurant Week 2026 kicks off July 16 with special Carrot and Passionfruit menus

Nevis Restaurant Week runs July 16-26, featuring carrot and passionfruit-inspired menus, drinks and specials at participating restaurants islandwide.

St. Kitts and Nevis Restaurant Week 2026 is all set to run from July 16 to 26 with the participating restaurants across Nevis already launching their specially curated Restaurant Week menus featuring passionfruit and carrot.

This year's edition features "Carrot & Passionfruit," as the venues build three-course menus, lunch specials and drinks around the two ingredients.

More than a dozen restaurants and bars have released their menus so far. Three-course dinner menus are generally priced between US$40 and US$60, or EC$108 to EC$162.

Among the restaurants, Geothermal Bar & Catering Service in Westbury, Nevis is marking ten years of the event with a menu featuring carrot passion fruit exclusively, priced at US$40 per person.

However, Mango restaurant is running a US$60 prix fixe menu built around the featured ingredients, serving the dishes like Nevis Peak salad, Caribbean spice roasted lamb loin and a deconstructed carrot cake, and Montpelier Nevis will serve on selected dates only. They are offering a fire-roasted carrot and passionfruit velouté ahead of a carrot and white chocolate délice, and many more also at US$60.

Several restaurants are running lower-priced specials rather than full sit-down menus. Boddie's Restaurant & Pizzeria is running a week-long rotating daily special, with items priced from EC$3 to EC$35.

The Hook Up Bar & Grill and Level Up Sports Bar and Grill are each running one-off dates, exclusively on July 16th with individually priced dishes, and Margarita Wheels is offering a passion fruit cocktail menu at $25 a drink.

The full list of participating restaurants, with pricing per person:

Chrishi Beach Club: US$40

Yachtsman Grill: US$60

Passion Bar & Grill: lunch menu, priced per item

Sunshine's Beach Bar & Grill, Pinney's Beach: US$60

Geothermal Bar & Catering Service, Westbury: US$40

Boddie's Restaurant: daily specials, EC$3-35

Mango Restaurant: US$60

Mojo's Bistro, Bakery & Bar, Belmont Garden: EC$162

The Grub: passionfruit baked pork chops, $35

Montpelier Nevis: US$60

The Hook Up Bar & Grill, Cedar Trees: one-day special, priced per item

Margarita Wheels: cocktail menu, $25 per drink

Sip on the Square: select dates, EC$162/US$60

869 Sports Bar & Grill: EC$100

Queen City Bar & Garden, Charlestown: two-course lunch, US$20/EC$54

Level Up Sports Bar and Grill: select dates, priced per item

The Mount Nevis Hotel: US$55

Bananas Tropical Treetop Dining: EC$162/US$60

L'Escale French Caribbean Bistro: EC$108/US$40

Hermitage Nevis: EC$162/US$60

Buju’s Place: EC$54/US$20

The Ministry of Tourism Nevis as the Restaurant Week organisers have encouraged diners to browse the full range of menus and make reservations ahead of the event, which runs across Nevis from July 16 to 26. The authority shared a Facebook post featuring all the menus from the listed restaurants and bars.

The post read, “The wait is over... the menus are HERE! It's time to start planning your foodie adventure because the official Nevis Restaurant Week menus have officially dropped!

From July 16 – 26, 2026, Nevis' participating restaurants will be serving up specially curated Restaurant Week menus featuring passionfruit and carrot.

Now's the perfect time to browse the menus, pick your must-visit restaurants, and start making those reservations!”