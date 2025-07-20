West Indies announces 16-member squad for T20I Series against Australia – Full list inside

Jewel Andrew and Jediah Blades are set to make their T20I debuts in West Indies' squad for the series against Australia.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has named a 16-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20 International Series against Australia. The tournament, scheduled to take place from July 20 to July 28, will be played at Sabina park in Jamaica and Warner Park in St Kitts and Nevis.

In the West Indies squad that will compete against Australia, Jewel Andrew and Jediah Blades will be making their debuts in the international T20 series. Also, Shai Hope will continue as the team’s captain, accompanied by seasoned players like Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, and Rovman Powell.

Head Coach Daren Sammy shared the team’s focus for this series and said, “Our goals and strategic plans are aligned to winning the T20 World Cup in 2026. We have continuity in the squad from the previous series and as a unit we will continue to fine tune our style and brand ahead of the World Cup.”

He further added that the previous two T20 home-series did not produce the expected results, but the series against Australia will help them regain their form as “we build momentum into next year’s World Cup with our exciting and dynamic group of players.”

West Indies Squad for T20I Series vs Australia

Shai Hope (Captain)

Jewel Andrew

Jediah Blades

Roston Chase

Matthew Forde

Shimron Hetmyer

Jason Holder

Akeal Hosein

Alzarri Joseph

Brandon King

Evin Lewis

Gudakesh Motie

Rovman Powell

Andre Russell

Sherfane Rutherford

Romario Shepherd

Team Management

The West Indies cricket team is led by Head Coach Daren Sammy, along with Rawl Lewis, Team Manager. Floyd Reifer has taken the role of Assistant Coach for Batting, while Ravi Rampaul will act as the Assistant Coach for Bowling and Rayon Griffith as the Assistant Coach for Fielding.

Also, Dr Denis Byam will help as the team’s physiotherapist. Ronald Rogers is the Strength and Conditioning Coach, while Darc Browne works as the Massage Therapist. Avenesh Seetaram is the team’s Analyst and Jerome Foster is the Media and Content Officer.