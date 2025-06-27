Test Cricket returns to Grenada: West Indies vs Australia set for July showdown

Officials emphasized that the test is more than just a game — it represents the continuation of a storied legacy.

Grenada: The highly anticipated Test Match between the West Indies and Australia is all set to return to Grenada from July 3 to 7, 2025 at the National Cricket Stadium. The tourism authority of the island nation expressed its excitement over the potential return and noted that this momentous event marks not only the return of elite sport to the Spice Isle but is also a celebration of Caribbean culture, national pride and sporting heritage.

They added that the test signifies the continuation of a storied legacy and is more than just a match. According to the authority, the locals still recall with pride the unforgettable performance of Junior Murray who is the island’s own trailblazing West Indies wicketkeeper whose role in the 1933 win against Australia still remains etched in the history of regional cricket.

The authority noted that as they prepare to welcome Australia back to the shores, cricket enthusiasts are invited to honour that legacy and also write a new chapter of milestones and memories.

Notably, the Grenada Tourism Authority in partnership with Cricket West Indies is also rolling out a series of activations across Grenada, Carriacou and the wider Caribbean to rally public excitement and regional engagement ahead of the test match.

One of them is the ‘Vote & Win’ Social Media Campaign in which fans can share why they deserve to attend the match with selected entries receiving complimentary tickets. Another is the ‘Barbados Radio Promotion’ which is a special radio campaign offering the locals a chance to win match tickets.

Branded Merchandise Giveaways is another campaign in which exclusive cricket-themed items will be distributed during launch events and also during island wide community outreach.

In the Meet a Player contest the top performing student cricketers will have the once in a lifetime chance to meet a number of West Indies team members.

Also, there is a campaign named ‘Win a Trip to Barbados’ in which fans can enter to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Barbados just by answering fun cricket trivia. A major highlight of the campaign is the two-day School Caravan which is scheduled for June 26-27 in which influencers, media personalities, DJ truck and others will visit primary and secondary schools across Grenada.

As the anticipation for the test match increases, fans are looking forward to attending these in person.