Western Air launches new route connecting Bahamas and Florida

Bahamas: A fully booked Western Air flight made its way from Freeport Grand Bahama to South Ft. Lauderdale on Thursday morning, marking the launch of this new route by the airline between Bahamas and Florida.



The route was started by the airline amid rising demand from their customers. The airline's 50-seater took off around 9 30 am on Thursday. This move has been in the works for sometime now but finally came to development this week.



The CEO of the airline Sherrexcia "Rexy" Rolle confirmed that passengers will enjoy the benefits are offered domestically, like no change or cancellation fees and one free checked bag up to £40, which the CEO says separates Western Air from other airlines.



She stated that the company is thrilled to see the long-awaited service become a reality for their valued passengers.



She further noted that the first 50 passengers enjoyed a complimentary breakfast on Thursday, and they were also provided with hats and tote bags.



Rolle says their passengers come first, and they are excited to get started with the new route. "This is something we've been waiting to do for a long time. It's definitely been a highly requested route, so we're just eager to get started," she remarked.



The CEO emphasized that a number of regulatory concerns came up, and her team wanted to ensure that everything was in compliance.

"We also invested in a lot of additional security equipment to meet the compliance of TSA and civil aviation. So those are just some of the things we had to make sure was in place before we got this route started," said Western Air's CEO.



Meanwhile, the passengers on the inaugural flight shared what they were looking forward to, with one saying, "And we know West has always been a reliable service, and that the customer service is always one of the best."



Another passenger noted, "One of the top-notch Western has been proven to be quite dependable, you know, over the years."



"I definitely want to take the opportunity, which I know I can enjoy myself because I always enjoy myself going to Nassau," said another.



This new service connecting Bahamas and Florida will allow more passengers to travel to the island nation for business or leisure purposes, making it a premier destination for tourism.