Sunday, 25th August 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Western Air launches new route connecting Bahamas and Florida

The route was started by the airline amid rising demand from their customers. The airline's 50-seater took off around 9 30 am on Thursday.

Sunday, 25th August 2024

Bahamas: A fully booked Western Air flight made its way from Freeport Grand Bahama to South Ft. Lauderdale on Thursday morning, marking the launch of this new route by the airline between Bahamas and Florida.

The route was started by the airline amid rising demand from their customers. The airline's 50-seater took off around 9 30 am on Thursday. This move has been in the works for sometime now but finally came to development this week.

The CEO of the airline Sherrexcia "Rexy" Rolle confirmed that passengers will enjoy the benefits are offered domestically, like no change or cancellation fees and one free checked bag up to  £40, which the CEO says separates Western Air from other airlines.

She stated that the company is thrilled to see the long-awaited service become a reality for their valued passengers.

She further noted that the first 50 passengers enjoyed a complimentary breakfast on Thursday, and they were also provided with hats and tote bags.

Rolle says their passengers come first, and they are excited to get started with the new route. "This is something we've been waiting to do for a long time. It's definitely been a highly requested route, so we're just eager to get started," she remarked.

The CEO emphasized that a number of regulatory concerns came up, and her team wanted to ensure that everything was in compliance. 

"We also invested in a lot of additional security equipment to meet the compliance of TSA and civil aviation. So those are just some of the things we had to make sure was in place before we got this route started," said Western Air's CEO. 


Meanwhile, the passengers on the inaugural flight shared what they were looking forward to, with one saying, "And we know West has always been a reliable service, and that the customer service is always one of the best."

Another passenger noted, "One of the top-notch Western has been proven to be quite dependable, you know, over the years."

"I definitely want to take the opportunity, which I know I can enjoy myself because I always enjoy myself going to Nassau," said another.

This new service connecting Bahamas and Florida will allow more passengers to travel to the island nation for business or leisure purposes, making it a premier destination for tourism.  

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Congo Ebola outbreak now second largest in history

Sunday, 25th August 2024

Uncategorised

Iran-backed Iraq militia withdraws after US embassy attack

Sunday, 25th August 2024

Uncategorised

Judge rules SCASPA's Notice to Sea Hustler to stop handling cargo at Ferr...

Sunday, 25th August 2024

Uncategorised

Missouri passes strict abortion laws

Sunday, 25th August 2024

Mark Brantley.
Uncategorised

Office of Premier Brantley issues statement on matter involving Russian n...

Sunday, 25th August 2024

Over 180,000 health workers died of COVID-19 globally: WHO
Uncategorised

Over 180,000 health workers died of COVID-19 globally: WHO

Sunday, 25th August 2024

MP Dave Tancoo speaking at a podium (PC: United National Congress)
Uncategorised

Trinidad & Tobago's national security at risk from government failure: MP...

Sunday, 25th August 2024

WINAIR: New flights announced between Curacao and St Maarten, credits to Facebook
Caribbean

WINAIR: New flights announced between Curacao and St Maarten

Sunday, 25th August 2024